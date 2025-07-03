Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty flat; Asia mixed; S&P, Nasdaq hit new highs; Indogulf IPO listing eyed
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE on Thursday, July 3, 2025: Around 6:35 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 13 points higher at 25,559, indicating a muted start for the bourses.
Stock Market LIVE on Thursday, July 3, 2025: US President Donald Trump’s tariff agreement with Vietnam, India’s final Services PMI data for June, the US trade balance for May, and weekly jobless claims for the period ending June 6, along with mixed global cues, institutional investment trends, and primary market activity, are likely to influence the sentiment on benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty today.
Global cues
Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed on Thursday as investors awaited more clarity on the recently announced US-Vietnam trade agreement. On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump said the US will impose a 20 per cent tariff on imports from Vietnam, while Vietnam will levy ‘zero tariffs’ on US goods, according to a post on Truth Social. The announcement comes as the deadline nears for the end of Trump’s 90-day tariff reprieve.
In regional markets, Nikkei was flat with a positive bias after dipping initially, and the Topix index was down 0.12 per cent. Kospi gained 0.85 per cent, while ASX 200 slipped 0.42 per cent.
US stock futures were mostly flat ahead of the highly anticipated US jobs report for June. Futures tied to the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 were marginally higher, while Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose 21 points, or less than 0.1 per cent.
Overnight in the US, major indexes ended mixed. The S&P 500 hit a fresh intraday record and closed at a new all-time high. The Nasdaq Composite jumped 0.94 per cent to finish at a record 20,393.13. However, the Dow slipped 10.52 points, or 0.02 per cent, to close at 44,484.42.
FII, DII
On the institutional activity front, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth ₹1,970.03 crore. In contrast, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth ₹2,763.07 crore on July 2.
IPO today
Indogulf Cropsciences IPO (Mainline), Moving Media IPO (SME), Valencia India IPO (SME), Ace Alpha IPO (SME) and Pro FX IPO (SME) will list on the bourses.
Happy Square Outsourcing IPO (SME) and Cryogenic OGS IPO (SME) will open for subscription, while Crizac IPO (Mainline) will enter Day 2.
Vandan Foods IPO (SME), Marc Loire IPO (SME), Cedaar Textile IPO (SME), Pushpa Jewellers IPO (SME) and Silky Overseas IPO (SME) will see their allotment.
Commodity Corner
Gold prices edged higher on Wednesday ahead of crucial US data including non farm payrolls, jobless claims, along with trade data.
Spot gold rose 0.3 per cent to $3,348.60 per ounce, while US gold futures settled 0.3 per cent higher at $3,359.70.
Oil prices also advanced after Iran suspended cooperation with the United Nations' nuclear watchdog, though gains were capped by an unexpected rise in US crude inventories.
Brent crude jumped 2.98 per cent to settle at $69.11 per barrel, and US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude climbed 3.06 per cent to $67.45 per barrel.
Iran passed a new law on Wednesday requiring approval from the Supreme National Security Council for any future inspections of its nuclear sites by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). Tehran accused the IAEA of bias toward Western nations and claimed it was enabling Israeli airstrikes.
7:10 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sebi allows 6-month window to re-lodge old share transfer requests
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sebi on Wednesday said it has permitted a one-time special window for investors to re-lodge physical share transfer requests that were submitted before April 1, 2019, but rejected or returned due to deficiencies.
The six-month window will be open from July 7 to January 6, 2026, as part of the regulator's effort to ease investing and safeguard investor rights.
Transfer of shares in physical form was discontinued from April 1, 2019. READ MORE
7:08 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Buy-buy AI: Why India's retailers are betting big on AI-powered growth
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Last month, French beauty giant L’Oréal teamed up with artificial intelligence (AI) powerhouse Nvidia to supercharge research, drive innovation, and scale up AI-powered ads and product recommendations.
Meanwhile, luxury titan LVMH is leaning on AI to ride out softening demand as it looks to boost sales, retain customers and court new ones, and stay ahead of shifting trends.
Both hope AI can reveal what traditional tech doesn’t.
“Retail has always been a data-rich industry, making it a natural fit for AI innovation,” says Dahnesh Dilkhush, executive director, customer success, Microsoft India and South Asia. So, retailers are increasingly turning to it to unlock the value in that data. READ MORE
7:06 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Adani to bring all cement units under one roof; eyes 140 mt single entity
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Adani group has started the process to consolidate all its cement operations under a single entity as part of its “One Business, One Company” strategy. The group is doing this in a bid to create a streamlined and efficient cement powerhouse, housing both Ambuja and ACC brands, among others.
As part of this ambitious integration plan, the Adani group has started the formal process of merging two of its recently acquired companies — Sanghi Industries and Penna Cement — into Ambuja Cements. This process is expected to conclude by December, according to people aware of the development. However, the group will promote “Adani Cement” as the mother brand, for which it has already started the process of brand awareness. READ MORE
7:06 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Trump says US struck trade deal with Vietnam that imposes 20% tariff on its imports
Stock Market LIVE Updates: President Donald Trump said Wednesday that the United States has struck a trade deal with Vietnam that includes a 20 per cent tariff on the Southeast Asian country’s imports to the US.
Trump’s announcement on Truth Social said that the deal will give the US tariff-free access to Vietnam’s markets.
Vietnam also agreed that goods would be hit with a 40 per cent tariff rate if they originated in another country and were transferred to Vietnam for final shipment to the United States.
The process, known as transshipping, is used to circumvent trade barriers. China, a top exporter to the US, has reportedly used Vietnam as a transshipment hub.
Trump wrote that “Vietnam will pay” that 20 per cent duty, but tariffs are taxes on foreign goods that are paid by the importers of those products.
The agreement was unveiled less than a week before a 90-day pause on many of Trump’s so-called reciprocal tariffs was set to expire, sending US duties on imports from dozens of countries soaring.
Source: CNBC
7:04 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Patchy rural recovery and a weak capex weigh on Q1 growth outlook
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The April to June quarter (Q1FY26) has been an uneven period for economic activity, with factory output, exports and private capex hitting a rough patch, even as the farm sector and services like transport and construction have picked up pace along with government capex.
While the spike in global uncertainties as well as unseasonal rains and an early monsoon have hurt industrial output, urban demand continues to face headwinds and though rural demand is accelerating, it is still patchy, reckoned several economists.
They expect Q1 GDP growth to be in the range of 6-7 per cent, roughly in line with the 6.5 per cent uptick recorded in the same quarter of FY25, but slower than the 7.4 per cent growth for the preceding quarter estimated by the National Statistics Office (NSO). The NSO will release national income numbers for the quarter at the end of August. READ MORE
7:02 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: RBI bars prepayment penalty on floating rate micro, small business loans
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has directed banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) not to charge any prepayment penalty on floating rate loans to micro and small enterprises (MSEs), sanctioned or renewed from January 1, 2026.
Observing that “availability of easy and affordable financing to micro and small enterprises is of paramount importance”, the banking regulator said its supervisory reviews revealed divergent practices by lenders with regard to the levy of prepayment charges on loans sanctioned to MSEs, which led to customer grievances and disputes. READ MORE
7:01 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Equity capital market fees rise even as mobilisation dips in H12025
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Investment bankers earned an estimated $273 million in fees from equity capital market (ECM) activities in the first half of 2025, a 3.4 per cent increase from $264 million in the same period last year, according to LSEG Data & Analytics.
This rise came despite a 16 per cent drop in funds raised, with domestic ECM totalling $25.7 billion compared to a record $30.8 billion in H1 2024.
The number of ECM deals also fell 31 per cent, from 286 to 196.
Initial public offerings (IPOs) surged 21 per cent to $5.9 billion, the highest first-half total ever, driven by two $1-billion IPOs from HDB Financial Services and Hexaware. READ MORE
7:00 AM
6:58 AM
6:55 AM
