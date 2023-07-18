Stock market LIVE updates: Gift Nifty index is signalling at a positive start at the bourses on Tuesday, quoting around 40 points higher at 19,770. Mixed trends in global markets, Q1FY24 results back home, and primary market activity will be the key triggers for investors today. Nifty Future's previous close was 19,730, while Nifty50's spot close was 19,711.RIL in focusThe National Stock Exchange of India will conduct a special pre-open session for Reliance Industries (RIL) stock on July 20, on account of the demerger of the financial services business of the company.The demerged entity will be renamed Jio Financial Services and listed on the stock exchanges. The spun-off entity will be included in Nifty 50 and few other indices for a brief period until it gets officially listed on the stock exchanges, NSE Indices said in a release.Q1 results on July 18Bharat Bijlee, CIE Automotive India, Ganesh Housing Corporation, Heildelbergcement India, Himadri Speciality Chemical, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, IndusInd Bank, JSW Ispat Special Products, L&T Technology Services, Mishtann Foods, Network18 Media & Investments, Polycab India, and TV18 Broadcast.Global marketsAsia-Pacific markets were largely lower on Tuesday as investors await the release of minutes of the Reserve Bank of Australia’s July policy meeting.In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 was down 0.46 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei 225 climbed 0.31 per cent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index led losses in the region and tumbled 1.94 per cent. Mainland Chinese markets were also in negative territory, with the Shanghai Composite down 0.31 per cent.Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.22 per cent to reach its highest closing level in 2023, while the S&P 500 climbed 0.39 per cent, while the Nasdaq Composite saw the largest gain 0.93 per cent.