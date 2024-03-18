Stock market LIVE: Gift Nifty suggests lower start; HAL, Torrent Power eyed
Stock market live updates on March 18: At 07:15 AM, the Gift Nifty futures were down nearly 73 points against the Nifty 50 futures at 22,050
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock market live updates on March 18: Monday morning may bring blues to investors as the bearish trend in the market may continue at the opening bell, hinted the Gifty Nifty Futures. At 07:15 AM, the Gift Nifty futures were down nearly 73 points against the Nifty 50 futures at 22,050.
Markets in Asia showed mixed signs on Monday morning, Japan's Nikkei 225 surged by 1.34 per cent, leading the gains in Asia, accompanied by a 1.21 per cent climb in the Topix index. South Korea's Kospi gained 0.45 per cent, whereas the small-cap Kosdaq advanced by 0.9 per cent.
However, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures opened in red, down by 0.31 per cent at 16,669 against a previous close of 16,720.
China is scheduled to unveil a range of economic indicators on Monday, such as February's retail sales, industrial output, and urban unemployment figures.
8:56 AM
According to an analysis conducted by Nomura, of the 78 companies that are part of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) India Index, 35 have exceeded Street estimates, 25 have fallen short, and earnings for 18 companies have met expectations. Read more
Bright spots: India and Indonesia, shining stars in earnings constellation
India and Indonesia have emerged as the bright spots in the Asian pack during the December 2023 quarter earnings season.
8:40 AM
HDFC Top 100 Fund: The top 30% ranking and steady asset growth
HDFC Top 100 Fund, launched in October 1996, featured in the top 30th percentile of the largecap funds category of CRISIL Mutual Funds Ranking (CMFR) for three consecutive quarters through December 2023. Read more
HDFC Bank
8:33 AM
Stocks to Watch: Adani Group, Torrent Power, HAL, Lupin, Railtel, KPI Green
Stocks to Watch on March 18, 2024: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty are looking to start Monday's trade with losses as key central bank decisions from the US, Japan and Australia, among others, remain on investor radar this week. Read more
8:14 AM
Sell Nifty on rallies amid likely downtrend, stop-loss placed below 21,850
The Nifty 50 Index, which last closed at 22,023, is indicating a downtrend in the near term as observed on charts. Read more
8:11 AM
Gold down by Rs 10, silver falls Rs 100, yellow metal trading at Rs 66,090
The price of 24-carat gold dipped Rs 10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the yellow metal trading at Rs 66,090, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 77,200. Read more
7:58 AM
Brent crude at $81.40 per bbl
7:55 AM
Rupee depreciates 6 paise
7:50 AM
Gift Nifty futures suggest weak start
At 07:50 AM, Gifty Nifty futures were down 68 points against the Nifty 50 futures at 22,065 points.
7:46 AM
Street Signs: Market on edge, unveiling fund manager strategies
In addition to regulatory actions against small and midcaps, tighter liquidity conditions are another headwind that stocks are facing this month. Market observers say advance tax outflows and capital gains-related adjustments will weigh on the markets in the near term. Read more
7:44 AM
Asian markets mixed on Monday morning
7:41 AM
Major US indexes ended in red on Friday
At Friday's close the S&P 500 retreated by 0.65 per cent, the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged down by 0.49 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite slipped by 0.96 per cent.
7:35 AM
Good morning readers! Catch all the market live updates here
First Published: Mar 18 2024 | 7:35 AM IST