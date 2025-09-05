Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty hints at positive start for Sensex, Nifty; Asian markets trade higher
Sensex Today| Stock Market LIVE Updates: Markets in Asia-Pacific traded higher on Friday after Trump signed an executive order formalising a reduction in Japanese a auto import tariffs to 15 per cent
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market LIVE Updates on Friday, September 5, 2025: The benchmark Indian equity indices are expected to start the week’s last trading session on a higher note, tracking positive cues from global peers. GIFT Nifty futures also suggest a positive start for the benchmarks.
At 7:30 AM on Friday, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 53 points higher at 24,880.
On the global front, investors await Fed balance sheet data, payroll data from the US, foreign reserves data from Japan, retail sales data from Britain, and Singapore. Back home, investors eye foreign exchange reserves data. Further, sin goods stocks are expected to remain in focus after the government announced it will impose an additional levy on sin goods, over and above the existing 40 per cent tax, even after the compensation cess loans are fully repaid.
Meanwhile, markets in the Asia-Pacific traded higher on Friday after US President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Thursday formalising a reduction in Japanese auto import tariffs to 15 per cent, down from 27.5 per cent. The order also confirmed a $550 billion commitment in Japanese investments into US projects. Sentiment was further boosted in semiconductor stocks after Trump announced plans to impose tariffs on chip imports from companies that do not relocate production to the United States.
Japan’s Nikkei 225 was trading higher by 1.39 per cent, South Korea’s Kospi gained 0.26 per cent, and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 added 0.58 per cent.
Overnight in the US, Wall Street's S&P 500 index closed at a record high, gaining 0.80 per cent, as labor market data kept expectations for a Fed rate cut intact ahead of the key US jobs report. This came just a day before the release of the key US monthly jobs report. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose by 1 per cent, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.90 per cent during the session.
FII, DII data
In the institutional activity segment, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought shares worth ₹11.70 crore. Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth ₹2,171.15 crore on Thursday, September 4.
IPO today
No activity is scheduled in the mainline IPO space today. In the SME segment, Vashishtha Luxury Fashion IPO opens for subscription today. Vigor Plast India IPO and Sharvaya Metals Ltd. IPO enter the second day of subscription today, while Austere Systems IPO enters the third day of subscription. Further, the basis of allotment of Goel Construction Co IPO, and Optivalue Tek Consulting IPO are to take place today.
Abril Paper Tech, Snehaa Organics, and Sugs Lloyd are set to make their D-Street debut today.
Commodity corner
Oil prices edged lower on Friday morning. Brent crude was down 0.45 per cent at $66.69 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude traded with a marginal loss of 0.52 per cent at $63.15 per barrel.
8:13 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nuvama bullish on Inox Wind
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Brokerage firm Nuvama Institutional Equities has reiterated its ‘Buy’ call on Inox Wind Ltd (IWL) with an unchanged target price of ₹190, citing stronger execution visibility, balance sheet improvements, and favorable sector reforms. READ MORE
8:06 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Top stocks to watch today
Stock Market LIVE Updates: JB Chemicals, Poly Medicure, Biocon, Container Corp, NTPC and Zydus Lifesciences are among the stocks to watch today, September 05, 2025. READ MORE
8:04 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Trump signs order on US-Japan trade deal, applies 15% baseline tariff
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order officially putting into action the US-Japan trade agreement, the White House said on Thursday (US local time). The trade agreement applies a baseline tariff of 15 per cent on nearly all Japanese imports entering the US, with the executive order mentioning that the Government of Japan has agreed to invest $550 billion in the United States. READ MORE
8:03 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Three reasons why Gold prices may hit ₹1.4-lakh mark sooner than you think
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold has always held a special place in global finance — as a store of value, a hedge against inflation, and a symbol of security. But the latest rally is telling a deeper story. This time, it isn’t just inflation or retail demand that’s driving bullion higher. The forces at play are global, structural, and long-term in nature. READ MORE
8:01 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets trade higher
7:57 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Oil prices edge lower
7:56 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: FII, DII data
7:55 AM
First Published: Sep 05 2025 | 7:51 AM IST