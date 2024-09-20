Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty higher at pre-open led by Wall Street; IIFL, Nykaa eyed
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Markets in India were headed for a strong open on Friday, led by overnight gains on the Wall Street, which was driving Asian markets higher as well.
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Friday, September 20, 2024: Markets in India were headed for a strong open on Friday, led by overnight gains on the Wall Street, which was driving Asian markets higher as well.
At 8:40 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were at 25,526, around 40 points higher than Nifty futures' last close.
Despite a choppy trading session, the Indian markets ended on a higher note on Thursday, with the BSE Sensex adding 236.57 points, or 0.29 per cent, to close at 83,184.80. It had touched an all-time high of 83,773.61 during the day's session.
Meanwhile, the Nifty 50 pulled back from the record high it had touched at 25,611.95, to close Thursday's session at 25,415.80, up 38.25 points or 0.15 per cent .
However, the border markets closed lower, with smallcap stocks dragging the most.
Across sectors, Bank Nifty advanced for the sixth consecutive session, led by AU Bank and Kotak Bank. Nifty FMCG was the top sectoral gainer, ending 0.60 per cent higher, led by UBL and Balrampur Chini Mills.
Nifty Realty advanced 0.5 per cent to its 1-month high, led by Phoenix and Oberoi Realty. Meanwhile, Media, PSU Bank, Metal Pharma, IT, and OMCs indices settled lower among the sectors.
Meanwhile, markets in the Asia-Pacific region opened higher on Friday, following the surge on Wall Street.
Japan's Nikkei 225 was leading gains, up 1.76 per cent, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 climbed 0.2 per cent. The broad-based Topix was ahead by 1.63 per cent.
South Korea’s blue chip Kospi had advanced 1.45 per cent and the small-cap Kosdaq was up 1.51 per cent.
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures were at 18,177, higher than HSI’s last close of 18,013, while futures tied to mainland China’s blue chip CSI 300 stood at 3,198.8, compared with the index’s last close of 3,196.
Overnight, major Wall Street indices broke record highs after global counterparts booked gains and Treasury yields rose on Thursday as the start of the Federal Reserve's first rate-cutting cycle in more than four years whet investors' risk appetite.
With a larger-than-usual move on Wednesday, the US central bank turned the page on more than a year in which borrowing costs were kept at their highest for decades to try to temper inflation.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell said he did not see elevated risks of a slowdown, and policymakers projected the benchmark rate would fall again, reflected in a closely-watched tool known as a dot plot.
Megacap tech stocks gained, with Tesla and Meta posting solid gains. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite climbed 2.51 per cent to 18,013.98 points.
The blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial average rose 1.26 per cent to 42,025.19 points, while the benchmark S&P 500 advanced 1.70 per cent to end the session at 5,713.64 points. Both were record-high closing levels.
Smaller listed companies, which might be expected to enjoy reduced operating costs and cheaper debt in a lower rates environment, also felt the benefit. The Russell 2000 small-cap index rose 2.1 per cent.
Gains were not limited to Wall Street. MSCI's 47-country world stocks index gained 1.66 per cent, to 839.98.
Jobless claims for the week ended Sept. 14 came in lower than the market expected, with data showing the number of Americans filing new applications for unemployment benefits dropped to a four-month low.
This contributed to a sell-off in US government debt that pushed up yields. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield hit its highest level in about two weeks at 3.768 per cent and was last up 3.2 basis points to 3.719 per cent, from 3.687 per cent late on Wednesday.
Shorter-dated debt yields felt pressure after a separate data release showed existing home sales fell to their lowest level since 2023. The 2-year note yield, fell 1.5 basis points to 3.5876 per cent, from 3.603 per cent late on Wednesday.
In currency markets, the dollar wilted in choppy trading. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies including the yen and the euro, fell 0.41 per cent to 100.61.
The Bank of England's decision to leave interest rates unchanged did not dampen market spirits in Europe, with the STOXX 600 index last up more than 1 per cent.
The bonanza week for interest rate decisions continues on Friday with the Bank of Japan. It is not expected to make a move now, but may buck the global trend and line up another rate hike for as soon as October.
Gold rose 1.15 per cent to $2,588.34 an ounce.
Oil prices rose, backed by the view that lower rates equal stronger demand. Benchmark Brent crude futures climbed back above $74 a barrel for the first time in more than a week, and settled at $74.88, 1.67% higher on the day. US crude settled 1.47 per cent higher, at $71.95 a barrel.
9:09 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty adds 0.43% in pre-open
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty gained 0.43 per cent in pre-open, at 25,525.95 levels.
9:07 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex gains 0.50% in pre-open
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex gained 0.50 per cent in pre-open, at 83,602 levels.
8:59 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Northern Arc Capital IPO allotment: Check status, GMP, likely listing gains
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The basis of allotment of the initial public offering (IPO) of Northern Arc Capital is likely to be finalised today.
The public issue of Northern Arc Capital, which ended for subscription yesterday, received a favourable response from investors, as they placed bids for a whopping 2,38,22,43,807 shares against 2,14,78,290 shares offered, resulting in an oversubscription of 110.91 times by the final day of subscription. READ MORE
The public issue of Northern Arc Capital, which ended for subscription yesterday, received a favourable response from investors, as they placed bids for a whopping 2,38,22,43,807 shares against 2,14,78,290 shares offered, resulting in an oversubscription of 110.91 times by the final day of subscription. READ MORE
8:58 AM
The Reserve Bank of India’s foreign-exchange reserves have swelled to almost $700 billion in a move reminiscent of China’s accumulation two decades ago. Frequent interventions under Das, whose six years in office are due to end in December, have transformed the rupee from Asia’s most volatile currency to one of the least. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: RBI Guv Das stabilises volatile rupee with $689 billion forex reserves
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India’s central bank chief Shaktikanta Das has pulled off a rare balancing act: Clamping down on volatility in the rupee while allowing it to drift lower to aid Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s export ambitions.
The Reserve Bank of India’s foreign-exchange reserves have swelled to almost $700 billion in a move reminiscent of China’s accumulation two decades ago. Frequent interventions under Das, whose six years in office are due to end in December, have transformed the rupee from Asia’s most volatile currency to one of the least. READ MORE
8:56 AM
"The talks have been overtaken by a change in crude price. Now, the whole equation changes," one of the sources said, indicating the deal may reach completion in FY26. Crude oil from Russia is usually purchased on spot prices, while long-term contracts are usually reserved for crude from India's traditional import sources in the Middle East. Spot purchase allows refineries to secure different grades of oil, otherwise unavailable. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Govt-owned refiners likely to ink Russian crude term deal by FY26
Stock Market LIVE Updates: A joint front of State-owned refiners is discussing crude oil purchase from Russia under a term deal that may be sealed in the next financial year (FY26), petroleum ministry sources said.
"The talks have been overtaken by a change in crude price. Now, the whole equation changes," one of the sources said, indicating the deal may reach completion in FY26. Crude oil from Russia is usually purchased on spot prices, while long-term contracts are usually reserved for crude from India's traditional import sources in the Middle East. Spot purchase allows refineries to secure different grades of oil, otherwise unavailable. READ MORE
8:52 AM
The company has already received approval for the drug from the Drugs Controller General of India, it said in an exchange filing.
Palivizumab (Synagis) is indicated for the prevention of serious lower respiratory tract disease requiring hospitalisation caused by respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in children at high risk for RSV disease, the company added.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: AstraZeneca Pharma to launch lower respiratory tract drug Palivizumab in October
Stock Market LIVE Updates: AstraZeneca Pharma today announced that it will launch lower respiratory tract disease drug Palivizumab in India, in October.
The company has already received approval for the drug from the Drugs Controller General of India, it said in an exchange filing.
Palivizumab (Synagis) is indicated for the prevention of serious lower respiratory tract disease requiring hospitalisation caused by respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in children at high risk for RSV disease, the company added.
8:47 AM
The company, in an exchange filing, said, "The transaction is subject to customary conditions precedent, including receipt of RBI approval, consents from lenders and shareholders’ approval."
It added, "EQT plans to invest Rs 500 crore into IHFPL upon or shortly after closing of this transaction, and the board of IHFPL has granted an in-principle approval for such infusion."
Stock Market LIVE Updates: IndoStar Capital Finance to sell IndoStar Home Finance to EQT for Rs 1,750 crore
Stock Market LIVE Updates: IndoStar Capital Finance (IndoStar) today announced that its board of directors has approved the sale of its subsidiary, IndoStar Home Finance Private Limited (IHFPL) to WITKOPEEND B.V., an affiliate of BPEA EQT Mid-Market Growth Partnership, a global private equity investor, for Rs 1,750 crore on a fully diluted basis.
The company, in an exchange filing, said, "The transaction is subject to customary conditions precedent, including receipt of RBI approval, consents from lenders and shareholders’ approval."
It added, "EQT plans to invest Rs 500 crore into IHFPL upon or shortly after closing of this transaction, and the board of IHFPL has granted an in-principle approval for such infusion."
8:34 AM
KEC, in an exchange filing, said CARE has downgraded its Rs 3,000 crore long term bank facility to A+, with Stable outlook, from the earlier AA- and Negative outlook.
Apart from that, it has also downgraded the company's long-/ short-term bank facilities worth Rs 15,500 crore to A+, with Stable outlook, and A1+.
Earlier these facilities were rated AA-, with a negative outlook. Ratings of short term bank facility were reaffirmed, the company said.
Meanwhile, CARE has assgined KEC's NCD's with an A+ rating and a stable outlook.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: KEC's banking facilities worth Rs 18,500 cr downgraded by CARE Ratings
Stock Market LIVE Updates: KEC International today announced that CARE Ratings has downgraded some of the banking facilities availed by the company.
KEC, in an exchange filing, said CARE has downgraded its Rs 3,000 crore long term bank facility to A+, with Stable outlook, from the earlier AA- and Negative outlook.
Apart from that, it has also downgraded the company's long-/ short-term bank facilities worth Rs 15,500 crore to A+, with Stable outlook, and A1+.
Earlier these facilities were rated AA-, with a negative outlook. Ratings of short term bank facility were reaffirmed, the company said.
Meanwhile, CARE has assgined KEC's NCD's with an A+ rating and a stable outlook.
8:18 AM
The company, in an exchange filing, said, "This is to inform you that the Company has received the trading approval of Rights Entitlements w.r.t., the rights issue to be opened by Synergy Green Industries Limited, from the respective Stock Exchanges."
Rights Entitlement is the rights issued by the company to the existing shareholders to subscribe to the new shares, or other securities that the shareholder of a company is eligible to apply for under the rights offer.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Synergy Green Industries receives trading rights approval from bourses
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Synergy Green Industries today announced that it has received approval from the NSE and BSE regarding trading of rights entitlements.
The company, in an exchange filing, said, "This is to inform you that the Company has received the trading approval of Rights Entitlements w.r.t., the rights issue to be opened by Synergy Green Industries Limited, from the respective Stock Exchanges."
Rights Entitlement is the rights issued by the company to the existing shareholders to subscribe to the new shares, or other securities that the shareholder of a company is eligible to apply for under the rights offer.
8:12 AM
A bill of lading is a legal document that serves as a receipt, contract, and proof of ownership for shipped goods. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India, S Korea share bill of lading electronically to promote trade: DGFT
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India and South Korea have started sharing the bill of lading in an electronic transfer mode between the customs of both sides, a move that will help promote ease of doing business, a senior official said on Thursday.
A bill of lading is a legal document that serves as a receipt, contract, and proof of ownership for shipped goods. READ MORE
8:10 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India should establish clear obligations for domestic PEPs: FATF
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India needs to establish due diligence on domestic politically exposed persons (PEP), tighten checks on transactions involving gems and jewellery, and protect the non-profit sector from terrorist abuse, said the global anti-money laundering and terror financing body, Financial Action Task Force (FATF), on Thursday. READ MORE
8:09 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty Pharma, FMCG indices range-bound; Check support and other levels here
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty Pharma Index is currently trading in a defined range between 23,700 and 22,700.
This suggests that the market is experiencing indecision, with neither buyers nor sellers dominating. READ MORE
This suggests that the market is experiencing indecision, with neither buyers nor sellers dominating. READ MORE
8:07 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: In export push, govt steps in to raise container capacity amid shortage
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Concerned over the fallout of the Red Sea crisis and severe shortage of containers against the backdrop of a steep decline in merchandise exports in August, the Union government is pulling out all the stops to find a solution.
To begin with, the government has devised a strategy aimed at boosting container supply and supporting exporters. READ MORE
To begin with, the government has devised a strategy aimed at boosting container supply and supporting exporters. READ MORE
8:05 AM
The last time liquidity was in the deficit was on June 27. On Wednesday, the liquidity deficit stood at Rs 2,626 crore, according to the latest data by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
Consequently, RBI announced on Thursday that it plans to conduct a 14-day variable rate repo (VRR) auction on Friday to infuse up to Rs 25,000 crore in the banking system. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: RBI to infuse Rs 25K cr via VRR as liquidity turns deficit after two months
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Banking system liquidity fell into deficit mode on Tuesday after more than two months on the back of GST outflows and advanced tax payments, market participants said.
The last time liquidity was in the deficit was on June 27. On Wednesday, the liquidity deficit stood at Rs 2,626 crore, according to the latest data by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
Consequently, RBI announced on Thursday that it plans to conduct a 14-day variable rate repo (VRR) auction on Friday to infuse up to Rs 25,000 crore in the banking system. READ MORE
8:03 AM
India emerged as the fastest-growing large economy, with gross domestic product (GDP) growth at the rate of 8.2 per cent in the financial year (FY) 2024, surpassing the government's earlier estimate of 7.3 per cent. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India to become third-largest economy by 2030-31, says S&P Global
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India is set to become the world’s third-largest economy by 2030–31, as per S&P Global India. The country is forecast to grow at an annual rate of 6.7 per cent.
India emerged as the fastest-growing large economy, with gross domestic product (GDP) growth at the rate of 8.2 per cent in the financial year (FY) 2024, surpassing the government's earlier estimate of 7.3 per cent. READ MORE
Topics : MARKET LIVE MARKETS LIVE Share price share market Markets Sensex Nifty S&P BSE Sensex stock market trading Global stock markets Indian stock market Asian markets US markets Indian markets Nifty50 Nifty 50 BSE benchmark index benchmark indices
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Sep 20 2024 | 7:43 AM IST