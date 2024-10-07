Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals higher open for Sensex, Nifty; Asian markets gain
Stock Market Today: GIFT Nifty futures, trading around 60 points ahead, indicated markets in India were likely to start on a positive note on Monday.
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Monday, October 7, 2024: GIFT Nifty futures, trading around 60 points ahead at 25,237 at 7:30 AM, indicated markets in India were likely to start on a positive note on Monday, tracking gains in its Wall Street and Asian peers.
On Friday, benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 had around 1 per cent lower each.
The Sensex declined 808.65 points, or 0.98 per cent, to 81,688.45, while the Nifty 50 pulled back by 235.50 points, or 0.93 per cent, to close at 25,014.60.
Broader indices also ended in the red, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 settling down by 1.01 per cent and 0.90 per cent, respectively.
Sectoral indices, including FMCG, Auto, Media, Realty, and Oil & Gas, each fell by more than 1 per cent, while the Nifty Media index declined by 2.53 per cent.
However, the IT and PSU Bank indices succeeded in eking out some gains, ending higher by 0.45 per cent and 0.61 per cent, respectively.
Meanwhile, Asian stocks rallied and the dollar reached a fresh seven-week peak on the yen on Monday after a blowout US labour data dispelled fears of a recession and spurred a sharp paring of rate-cut bets.
Short-term US Treasury yields rose after the closely watched non-farm payrolls report on Friday showed the economy unexpectedly added the most jobs in six months in September.
Crude oil prices eased from a one-month peak even as Israel bombed targets in Lebanon and the Gaza Strip, with Monday marking one year since the Hamas attack that triggered the war.
Japan's Nikkei led regional equity gains with a 2 per cent rally as of 5:45 AM, given additional momentum by the softer yen.
Australia's stock benchmark added 0.12 per cent and South Korea's Kospi gained 0.29 per cent.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng had yet to open, and mainland Chinese stocks remain closed until Tuesday for the Golden Week holiday.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares climbed 0.4 per cent.
US Dow futures pointed 0.08 per cent higher after the cash index closed at an all-time peak after the payrolls data on Friday.
The US dollar pushed as high as 149.10 yen for the first time since Aug. 16 before last trading hands up 0.18% at 148.87 yen.
Bets for a super-sized 50-basis-point rate cut at the Federal Reserve's next policy announcement on November 7 - which had been above 50 per cent a week ago - were completely erased after the payrolls report.
Instead, traders now lay 95 per cent odds on a quarter-point cut, with a small chance that the policy rate stays unchanged, according to CME Group's FedWatch Tool.
Back home, the reconstituted six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to maintain 'status quo' for the 10th consecutive policy review, said all the 10 respondents polled by Business Standard ahead of the panel’s meeting during October 7-9. The RBI will announce the review of the policy on October 9.
The decision to keep rates unchanged would be based on the ongoing risk of food inflation, as daily retail prices, particularly those of vegetables, continue to trend upward, the respondents in the poll said.
That apart, the two-year US Treasury yield rose 1.7 basis points to 3.9488 per cent on Monday, the highest in more than a month.
Gold edged 0.1 per cent lower to $2,849.29 an ounce, but remained not far from last month's record peak of $2,685.42.
Crude prices slipped following their biggest weekly gains in more than a year amid the mounting threat of a region-wide war in the Middle East.
Brent crude futures lost 65 cents to $77.40 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures declined 53 cents to $73.85 per barrel.
(With inputs from Reuters.)
8:38 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: IPO mkt braces for slowdown; 2 new issues targeting Rs 365 cr next week
Stock Market LIVE Updates: After a wave of initial public offerings (IPOs) in recent weeks, the primary market will experience a brief slowdown, with only two new public issues scheduled for the next week, aiming to raise Rs 365 crore.
There were 12 IPOs in the mainboard segment and 40 in the SME (small and medium enterprise) segment in September. READ MORE
8:28 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: FPIs withdraw Rs 27,142 cr in 3 trading sessions on geopolitical tensions
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Foreign investors turned net sellers in October, offloading shares worth Rs 27,142 crore in just the first three days of October due to intensifying conflict between Israel and Iran, a sharp rise in crude oil prices, and improved performance of Chinese markets.
The outflow came after FPI investment reached a nine-month high of Rs 57,724 crore in September. READ MORE
8:26 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Street signs - Large floats stay afloat, NSE sets data pack rules, more
Stock Market LIVE Updates: From its peak of 26,277, the National Stock Exchange Nifty has fallen by 1,263 points, or 4.8 per cent. Such sharp corrections have historically presented good buying opportunities.
Will this time be the same? Analyst Nico Rosti of MRM Research, who publishes on Smartkarma, believes that if the Nifty closes in the negative this week, it will be a good time to go long on the Nifty index using futures.
“The Nifty index is quite oversold and could reverse as soon as this coming week. Should the index close the week in negative territory on Friday, you can go long there. Alternatively, the index could be bought intra-week at prices between 25,000 and 24,000 — a broad range,” he said in a note. READ MORE
8:25 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Froth rising? Midcap and smallcap valuations on brink of overflow
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The market capitalisation of midcap and smallcap stocks as a percentage of India’s gross domestic product (GDP) has reached record-high levels.
According to an analysis by Motilal Oswal, the market capitalisation-to-GDP ratios for midcap and smallcap stocks are 27 per cent and 29 per cent, respectively. These figures exceed their 20-year averages of 13 per cent for midcaps and 11 per cent for smallcaps. READ MORE
8:24 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Rocky start for equities in H2FY25 puts focus on mutual fund flows
Stock Market LIVE Updates: With the domestic market off to a turbulent start in the second half of the financial year (2024-25/FY25), the trajectory of the market is expected to be determined by domestic institutional inflows, particularly from mutual funds (MFs). READ MORE
8:23 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India's equity-market valuation premium over China narrows to 54.2%
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The premium of India’s equity-market valuation over its Chinese equivalent is now shrinking as stock prices correct on Dalal Street while they rally in Shanghai.
India’s premium over China fell to 54.2 per cent from 82.3 per cent at the end of August and a record high of 124 per cent at the end of September 2021. READ MORE
8:17 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India's equity-market valuation premium over China narrows to 54.2%
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The premium of India’s equity-market valuation over its Chinese equivalent is now shrinking as stock prices correct on Dalal Street while they rally in Shanghai.
India’s premium over China fell to 54.2 per cent from 82.3 per cent at the end of August and a record high of 124 per cent at the end of September 2021. READ MORE
8:16 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Role models like Rakesh Jhunjhunwala inspire new investors: Hiren Ved
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India’s equity markets, wealth management, and asset management industries are in a golden age, highlights HIREN VED, director and chief investment officer at Alchemy Capital Management, in conversation with Puneet Wadhwa. READ MORE
8:13 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks to Watch - HDFC Bank, Adani Wilmar, REC, Adani Total, Canara Bank
Stock Market LIVE Updates: HDFC Bank has reported deposit growth of over Rs 1.2 trillion in Q2FY25, surpassing expectations. READ MORE
8:11 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: These are top two stocks recommended by Rajesh Bhosale of Angel One
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Despite being a truncated week, the market witnessed significant action—unfortunately, it was against the bulls. The week began on a negative note, and as it progressed, the selloff accelerated. Any minor bounce was quickly sold into, leading Nifty to end the week with a sharp 4.31 per cent decline, closing just above the 25000 mark. READ MORE
8:08 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: SBI Card, SDBL, BoB; top stocks by Jigar S Patel of Anand Rathi for Oct 7
Stock Market LIVE Updates: After peaking around 817, SBICARD saw a steep drop of nearly 78 points, marking a significant decline of around 10 per cent in its value.
Recently, it has tested a key demand zone that coincides with the 0.618 per cent retracement of its prior upward movement. Additionally, a bullish bat pattern has emerged on the daily chart near the 730 level. Based on this, we recommend going long in the 730-735 range, with a target of 810 and a stop-loss at 692 on a daily closing basis. READ MORE
8:06 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Technical indicators show strong support for Nifty: Is it time to buy dips?
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty 50 Index is experiencing a downward trend in the near term. However, the index is approaching a strong support zone at 24,800, where traders and investors should start looking for opportunities to accumulate positions.
This level is expected to provide a solid base for a potential rebound, particularly for short-term traders. Below 24,800, the index may enter an oversold zone, extending down to 24,400. READ MORE
8:05 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Share Market Today: RBI MPC meet, Q2 earnings, Middle East war, Oil, FIIs
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Domestic investors will be keeping a close eye on the RBI MPC meeting that commences today.
The newly reconstituted Monetary Policy Committee of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to maintain the key policy rate, or repo rate, at 6.5 per cent, marking the tenth consecutive meeting with no change. The RBI's decision will be announced on October 9, 2024. READ MORE
8:00 AM
Brent crude futures fell 43 cents, or 0.5 per cent, to $77.62 per barrel by around 5:45 AM. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures slipped 35 cents, or 0.5 per cent, to $74.03 per barrel.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Oil prices pare gains
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Oil prices pared gains in early trade on Monday after charting their biggest weekly rise in over a year on Friday amid mounting threats of a region-wide war in the Middle East.
7:58 AM
South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.75 per cent, while the small-cap Kosdaq was up 1.17 per cent.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets climb
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asia-Pacific markets climbed on Monday, led by Japan’s Nikkei, which was up more than 2 per cent.
First Published: Oct 07 2024 | 7:49 AM IST