Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals higher open for Sensex, Nifty; Vedanta, BOI eyed
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Markets in India were likely to start on a positive note on Thursday, following the surge in markets in the Asia-Pacific region.
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Thursday, September 26, 2024: Indian benchmark equity indices were likely to start higher on Thursday, taking cues from global markets, as markets in the Asia-Pacific region surged.
The trend was reinforced by GIFT Nifty futures' that were trading above 26,000, around 50 points ahead of Nifty futures' last close at 25,998. Effects of the Nifty futures' September month closing would also be visible on the benchmark indices.
The BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 had reversed early losses on Wednesday to close at record-high levels.
The Sensex added 0.30 per cent to close at 85,169.87, after scaling a record high of 85,247 during intraday trade.
Meanwhile, the Nifty 50 touched an all-time high of 26,032.80 before closing at 26,004, up 0.25 per cent.
The broader market indices closed lower, with Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 settling 0.63 per cent and 0.42 per cent lower, respectively. The fear index, India VIX, ended 7.37 per cent lower at 12.41.
Media stocks outperformed the other sectoral indices by closing 2.94 per cent higher.
Bank Nifty, Financial Services, Metal, Pharma, Private Bank, and Realty indices also ended higher, while PSU Bank, IT, FMCG, and Auto indices closed in the red on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, markets in the Asia-Pacific region rebounded on Thursday morning, with the Chinese markets expected to continue their upward momentum.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures were trading at 19,336, ahead of the last close of 19,129.1. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 rose 1.7 per cent in early trading, while the broader Topix climbed 1.2 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi led the region with a 1.77 per cent gain, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.68 per cent.
That apart, global stock indices mostly eased on Wednesday along with energy shares, while US Treasury yields rose as investors stuck to the view that the Federal Reserve will be able to create a soft landing for the US economy.
China's yuan gave up earlier gains a day after China's central bank unveiled its biggest stimulus since the pandemic to pull the economy out of its deflationary funk and back towards the government's growth target.
In the US, Wednesday's data showing new home sales falling in August had little impact on markets. Data on Tuesday showing US consumer confidence dropping by the most in three years in September added to worries about the labour market.
The US central bank last week began an anticipated series of interest rate cuts with a large half-percentage-point reduction.
Traders are now pricing in 59 per cent odds of a 50-basis point cut at the Fed's November 7 meeting, up from 37 per cent a week ago, and a 41 per cent chance of a 25 basis point reduction, according to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool.
Investors will be watching this week for US weekly jobless claims, due on Thursday, and the personal consumption expenditures price index, due on Friday.
On Wall Street, the Dow and S&P 500 ended lower after hitting record highs in early trades, while Nasdaq was flat at close.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.70 per cent, to 41,914.75, the S&P 500 dragged 0.19 per cent, to 5,722.26 and the Nasdaq Composite rose marginally by 0.04 per cent, to 18,082.21.
MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe fell 0.11 per cent, to 843.61. The STOXX 600 index fell 0.11 per cent
The dollar index rose 0.68 per cent to 100.91. It earlier fell to 100.21, matching a low from September 18, which was the weakest since July 2023.
In Treasuries, US 10-year yields last traded up 4.9 basis points at 3.784 per cent. Since the September 18 rate cut, 10-year yields have risen about 3 bps.
Oil prices declined as supply disruptions concerns in Libya eased. US crude fell $1.87 to settle at $69.69 a barrel and Brent fell to $73.46 per barrel, down $1.71 on the day.
In other commodities, gold rose to a record high as expectations for another big rate cut by the Fed helped the bullion's rally.
Spot gold gained 0.2 per cent to $2,662.00 per ounce by 1750 GMT after hitting an all-time high of $2,670.43 earlier.
(With inputs from Reuters.)
9:00 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: COP hosts aim for 33% increase in combined oil and gas production by 2035
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Azerbaijan, the UAE, and Brazil -- the past, current, and next hosts of the UN climate conference -- are set to increase their combined oil and gas production by 33 per cent by 2035, contradicting their commitments to lead global efforts for stronger climate action, according to a new analysis. READ MORE
8:57 AM
While India's growth fundamentals remain resilient despite global concerns and Middle-East tensions, investors need to be mindful of the valuations getting expensive after the recent upsurge.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: 'Aggressive targets for Nifty are at 26,500-27,000, while support is at 24,755'
Stock Market LIVE Updates: "Strong Asian market undercurrent could see domestic benchmarks log early gains, with key indices holding above their highest levels on the back of liquidity-driven rally. Markets could turn choppy intra-day amid today's current month F&O expiry as investors would look to wind up their open positions.
While India's growth fundamentals remain resilient despite global concerns and Middle-East tensions, investors need to be mindful of the valuations getting expensive after the recent upsurge.
8:52 AM
The company, in an exchange filing, said, "Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Limited (Company) held today i.e. Wednesday, September 25, 2024, has, inter alia, approved the Investment of Rs. 15.6 Crores for 26 percent ownership capital of Mobileware Technologies Private Limited on a post issue and fully diluted basis."
Mobileware is a Mumbai-based company offering integrated product suite of NPCI certified switch solutions across UPI, IMPS, AEPS and BBPS, along with an API and Agency banking platform called Transxt.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Zaggle Prepaid to buy 26% in digital payments infra co Mobileware for Rs 15.6 cr
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services today announced that its board has approved the Investment of Rs 15.6 crores to acqire a 26 per cent ownership in Mobileware Technologies.
The company, in an exchange filing, said, "Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Limited (Company) held today i.e. Wednesday, September 25, 2024, has, inter alia, approved the Investment of Rs. 15.6 Crores for 26 percent ownership capital of Mobileware Technologies Private Limited on a post issue and fully diluted basis."
Mobileware is a Mumbai-based company offering integrated product suite of NPCI certified switch solutions across UPI, IMPS, AEPS and BBPS, along with an API and Agency banking platform called Transxt.
8:48 AM
The company, in an exchange filing, said, "This is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Limited held today i.e. Wednesday, September 25, 2024, has, inter alia, approved the acquisition of 10,66,314 Equity Shares of face value of Rs 10 each at a price of Rs. 300.80 per share (including a premium of Rs. 290.80 per share), constituting 98.32% stake in Span Across IT Solutions Private Limited.
The company added that following the conclusion of the deal, Span Across will become a subsidiary of the company, and it will give Zaggle an opportunity to enter new segment of employee related business.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Zaggle Prepaid to acquire 98.32% stake in Span Across IT Solutions for Rs 32.07 cr
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services today announced that its board of directiors, in a meeting held on Wednesday, September 25, approved the acquisition of 10,66,314 equity shares of Span Across IT Solutions Private Limited, constituting a 98.32% stake in it.
The company, in an exchange filing, said, "This is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Limited held today i.e. Wednesday, September 25, 2024, has, inter alia, approved the acquisition of 10,66,314 Equity Shares of face value of Rs 10 each at a price of Rs. 300.80 per share (including a premium of Rs. 290.80 per share), constituting 98.32% stake in Span Across IT Solutions Private Limited.
The company added that following the conclusion of the deal, Span Across will become a subsidiary of the company, and it will give Zaggle an opportunity to enter new segment of employee related business.
8:39 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Consensus eludes GoM on GST rate rationalisation, over 100 items discussed
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Group of Ministers (GoM) on goods and services tax (GST) rate rationalisation, which convened in Goa on Wednesday, reviewed the GST rates for over 100 items, including textiles, handloom goods, agricultural products, fertilisers, and educational materials.
However, no consensus was reached on any of the items, with further discussions scheduled for next month in Delhi. READ MORE
8:38 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: 10 yrs of 'Make in India': Govt eyes $100 bn FDI inflows annually
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The government is looking at a target of $100 billion foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows per annum in the coming years, in line with India’s thrust towards the “Make in India” programme, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Secretary Amardeep Singh Bhatia said on Wednesday.
“We are targeting much higher investment flows. We have about $70-80 billion FDI inflows, which are coming in every year; we are expecting this to increase to at least $100 billion a year in the years to come,” Bhatia told reporters at a press conference on the completion of 10 years of the “Make in India” initiative. READ MORE
8:29 AM
“We are in the process of finalising (the products). We are having discussions with concerned ministerial departments to select the products on which we will put in the tariffs,” a top government official told Business Standard. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Centre starts talks for retaliatory measures against EU steel tariff
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The department of commerce has started intense consultations with relevant government departments and ministries to finalise products from the European Union (EU) that will attract higher import duty — as part of India’s retaliatory measures against the trade bloc’s steel tariff.
8:28 AM
Among the major upcoming offerings is carmaker Hyundai Motor India’s IPO, which is expected to become the largest-ever in the country at over Rs 25,000 crore. In tow are foodtech major Swiggy’s issue with an estimated size of Rs 11,600 crore and renewable power player NTPC Green Energy’s Rs 10,000 crore offer. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Mega IPOs to shine this Diwali: Hyundai, Swiggy, NTPC Green set for launch
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The stage appears set for the launch of initial public offerings (IPOs) worth over Rs 50,000 crore around Diwali — in late October or early November.
8:27 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks to watch today
Stock Market LIVE Updates: SBI, Vedanta, HDFC Bank, Piramal Pharma, and Bank of India, are among the few stocks likely to be in focus today.
8:26 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty IT shows bearish trend, Nifty Auto overbought; trading strategy here
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty IT Index is currently exhibiting a bearish trend in the near term. A close below 41,600 would trigger additional selling pressure, pushing the index towards its key support levels at 40,750, 38,925, and 37,500. Given this outlook, the best trading strategy would be to adopt a "sell on rise" approach.
Traders should look for opportunities to short the index during any upward moves, while maintaining a strict stop-loss at 43,590 on a closing basis to minimise risk. This bearish sentiment is expected to dominate unless a significant technical reversal occurs, but the current chart setup suggests that selling pressure will continue, especially if 41,600 is breached. READ MORE
8:25 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Ajit Mishra from Religare Broking suggests buying these three stocks today
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Markets experienced a volatile session but managed to extend their upward trend, with a sharp rally in the last half hour pushing Nifty to close near the day’s high at 26,004.15.
Throughout most of the day, the tone was subdued, while sectoral performance was mixed. Energy and realty sectors posted gains, whereas IT and FMCG lagged. Profit-taking in midcap and smallcap stocks put pressure on market Breadth. READ MORE
8:24 AM
The uptrend was signalled by GIFT Nifty futures that were trading about 50 points higher than Nifty futures' last close, at 26,047.50, around 7:30 AM.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stock Market Today - Nifty expiry, Israel conflict & Kalana Ispat IPO debut
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmark indices, NSE Nifty50 and BSE Sensex, may start on a positive note today after hitting fresh record highs on September 25.
The uptrend was signalled by GIFT Nifty futures that were trading about 50 points higher than Nifty futures' last close, at 26,047.50, around 7:30 AM.
8:22 AM
"Easing inflation and strong global commerce are fuelling cautious optimism for recovery but elevated debt levels are becoming a growing concern in both advanced and developing economies," the World Economic Forum said in its latest Chief Economists Outlook. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Economists bullish on India, cautious optimism for global recovery: Survey
Stock Market LIVE Updates: A majority of chief economists have shown a cautious optimism about the global economy with India's robust performance making South Asia the best performer worldwide, a survey showed on Wednesday.
8:17 AM
Brent crude futures were up 9 cents, or 0.12 per cent, to $73.55 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude rose 4 cents, or 0.06 per cent, to $69.73 per barrel as of 6:30 AM.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Crude prices steady
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Oil prices were little changed on Thursday after falling in the previous session as signs of higher fuel demand and falling stockpiles in the US offset concerns over demand elsewhere, particularly in China.
8:15 AM
Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was trading 1.72 per cent higher at 19,452, while Japan's Nikkei 225 was 2.41 per cent higher.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asia-Pacific markets climb
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asia-Pacific markets gained on Thursday morning, with mainland China's Sanghai index up 0.98 per cent.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was trading 1.72 per cent higher at 19,452, while Japan's Nikkei 225 was 2.41 per cent higher.
First Published: Sep 26 2024 | 8:06 AM IST