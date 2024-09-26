Business Standard
Home / Industry / News / Urban India likely to spend Rs 1.85 lakh crore during festive sale, survey

Urban India likely to spend Rs 1.85 lakh crore during festive sale, survey

70% of urban Indian household surveyed likely to use stores and market for shopping

shopping bags
Premium

Representative Picture

BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2024 | 6:10 AM IST

Listen to This Article

According to a survey, one in two Indian households surveyed will spend over Rs 10,000 this festive season. The report by LocalCircles also said that almost 70 per cent of buyers will prefer to shop from shops and markets rather than online.

The survey is based on the responses of 49,000 households from 342 urban districts of India. Forty-four per cent of respondents were from Tier-I, 34 per cent from Tier-II, and 22 per cent from Tier-III, IV, and V districts.

1 in 2 households surveyed will spend over Rs 10,000 this festive season:

- 4 per cent will spend

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon