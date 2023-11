First Published: Nov 24 2023 | 9:57 AM IST

Shares of Kesoram Industries hit a 52-week high of Rs 129.43, gaining 5 per cent on the BSE in Friday's intraday trade, on the back of heavy volumes on report that UltraTech Cement has expressed interest in acquiring cement assets of Kesoram, and has also commenced negotiations to acquire promoters stake in the firm.The stock of the B K Birla group company extended its winning run into fourth week, zooming 75 per cent during the period, from a level of Rs 73.97 hit on October 26.

