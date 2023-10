MOIL soars 12%, hits over 10-yr high after Quant MF buys 1.1 million shares

No fireworks from TCS Q2 nos, headcount dip keeps outlook bleak: Analysts

PCBL rallies 6% on securing two patents; stock up 80% since April

Laxmi Organic dips 5% after raising Rs 259 crore via QIP issue

Stock of this smallcap iron & steel company has zoomed 225% in 2 months

Stock of this iron & steel products company has zoomed 102% in six weeks

Who is Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji, arrested by ED on Wednesday?

Pig kidney in a human body? This experiment is working fine a month later

Shares of Jai Balaji Industries continued their northward movement, hitting fresh multi-year high of Rs 523.95 on the BSE, as they gained 3 per cent in Thursday's intraday trade.

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com