First Published: Dec 04 2023 | 11:31 AM IST

Shares of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) hit over five-year high at Rs 378.90, as they surged 10 per cent on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade on the back of heavy volumes. As many as 13 million equity shares of HPCL, on a combined basis, had changed hands on the NSE and BSE till 10:38 AM.The stock of state-owned oil marketing company (OMC) was quoting at its highest level since March 2018. It had hit a record high of Rs 492.80 on August 2017, data shows.

4 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2023 | 11:32 AM IST

