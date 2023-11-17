Sensex (-0.10%)
Bumper listing: Stock of this SME debutant doubles against its issue price

Shares of Kalyani Cast-Tech locked in upper circuit at Rs 277.30, zooming nearly 100% from its issue price of Rs 139 on the BSE.

Sensex, Nifty, stock brokers
Premium

Sensex, Nifty, stock brokers

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2023 | 10:51 AM IST
Kalyani Cast-Tech made a stellar stock market debut on Friday with its share price doubling to Rs 277.30 against its issue price of Rs 139 per share on the BSE.
The stock, which got listed at Rs 264.10, extended gains and was locked in the 5 per cent upper circuit. The shares got listed on BSE SME platform.

Till 10:28 AM; total 829,000 equity shares changed hands and there were pending buy orders for 1,000 shares on the BSE, the exchange data showed.

The initial public offering (IPO) of the cargo containers manufacturer Kalyani Cast-Tech had received a robust response from investors with a total subscription of 208.59 times.

Topics : Stock Market IPOs SME IPOs listing SMEs

First Published: Nov 17 2023 | 10:51 AM IST

