The stock, which got listed at Rs 264.10, extended gains and was locked in the 5 per cent upper circuit. The shares got listed on BSE SME platform.

Till 10:28 AM; total 829,000 equity shares changed hands and there were pending buy orders for 1,000 shares on the BSE, the exchange data showed.

The initial public offering (IPO) of the cargo containers manufacturer Kalyani Cast-Tech had received a robust response from investors with a total subscription of 208.59 times.

Kalyani Cast-Tech made a stellar stock market debut on Friday with its share price doubling to Rs 277.30 against its issue price of Rs 139 per share on the BSE.