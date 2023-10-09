Strategies for Godrej stocks as group likely finalises separation terms

Godrej Properties Q1FY24 results: Net profit at Rs 121 cr; revenue up 44%
Stocks to Watch Today: L&T. DRL, Adani Group, Asian Paints, Hero Moto
Stocks to Watch today, May 23: PolicyBazaar, BPCL, Vedanta, NMDC, JSW Steel
Kansai Nerolac, Canara Bank, Mankind Pharma among top stocks to watch today
Nifty Pharma, Nifty Auto: Check these key levels for your trading strategy
Expect 28 IPOs worth Rs 38,000 cr in the next six months
Oil India rallies to 8-year high, nears fresh peak as crude price rebounds
Stock of this industrial products company has zoomed 293% so far in 2023
TCS hits 52-week high, gains 1% in weak market on share buyback plan
Stocks to Watch: MCX, TCS, Reliance, Bank of Baroda, Titan, Liquor, sugar