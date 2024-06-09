Street Signs: Calm after the storm in markets, spotlight on Mphasis, more

Tranquil waters: Navigating markets after the tempest

Amidst political uncertainty, the most-traded National Stock Exchange Nifty and Bank Nifty indices are experiencing wild swings. The benchmark Nifty plunged as much as 9 per cent on June 4 but recouped almost all losses to log fresh highs on a closing basis. Technical analysts expect things to calm down this week, with key indices likely to consolidate around current levels. “The macro data suggests a buoyant undertone, and going forward, global developments could play a crucial role in dictating the intermediate trend for our markets. The Nifty has witnessed a swing of