Street Signs: Global cues to guide markets, Sebi's NSEL broker scheme

Global currents tug at India’s market rudder

The benchmark Nifty dropped 0.7 per cent last week after gaining 4.2 per cent the previous week. Investors remained uneasy as the House of Representatives narrowly approved US President Donald Trump’s tax Bill. Long-dated US bond yields climbed amid mounting US debt concerns, prompting foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) to sell heavily in India. Rising yields make US bonds more attractive, leading FPIs to take money off the table from emerging markets, including India. According to provisional exchange data, FPIs offloaded nearly ₹11,590 crore last week. With the earnings season winding down, global cues