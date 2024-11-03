Street Signs: IPO pulse weakens, TBO Tek's lock-up expiry, and more

IPO pulse weakens: New listings struggle for breath in mkt vacuum

It is not just the secondary market navigating a turbulent phase; the primary market is also facing challenges, as indicated by grey market premiums (GMPs). This week’s pipeline includes three launches — Swiggy, Sagility India, and Acme Solar Holdings — and one listing, Afcons Infrastructure. The GMP for these four transactions ranges from minus 5 per cent to 5 per cent. Shares of food delivery giant Swiggy are commanding a premium of 5 per cent, while Afcons Infrastructure, part of the Shapoorji Pallonji group, is expected to list at