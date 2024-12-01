Street signs: New blood in derivatives market, new expiry clock is ticking

New blood in derivatives market: Will these stocks break the mould?

After nearly three years, new stocks were added to the futures and options (F&O) segment on Friday, bringing the total number of stocks available for derivatives trading to 223. According to brokerages, the 45 newly added F&O stocks generated an open interest (OI) of Rs 3,400 crore on the first day, with the top 10 stocks accounting for 60 per cent of the OI. Among the most active OI contributors were Zomato, Jio Financial Services, Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India, Adani Green, and BSE. “The new additions currently