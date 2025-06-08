Street signs: Nifty 50 on blade's edge, Swiggy's oven is hot, and more

Nifty 50 on blade’s edge: Breakout or breakdown?

The Nifty 50 index rose 1 per cent last week, closing at 25,003, but trailed emerging market (EM) peers as the MSCI EM Index climbed over 2 per cent. Trading above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) of 24,800, the index has remained in a consolidation range for several weeks. Analysts say a breakout above 25,100 could lift the index to 25,400–25,500, reinforcing its upward trend. A slip below 24,800, however, could sour sentiment, potentially pushing the index to retest 24,500. “The 20-day SMA at 24,800 is a key marker. Holding above