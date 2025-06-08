Sunday, June 08, 2025 | 10:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / Street signs: Nifty 50 on blade's edge, Swiggy's oven is hot, and more

Street signs: Nifty 50 on blade's edge, Swiggy's oven is hot, and more

The market rebound from April lows has turned attention to capital market-linked stocks. BSE, Central Depository Services, and DAM Capital Advisors have each jumped over 30 per cent in the past month

Sensex, Nifty, market indices, FPI selling, US bond yields, Donald Trump, earnings season, trade policy, Reliance, HDFC Bank, monsoon, equity markets
premium

Swiggy’s shares rose over 12 per cent last week, the stock’s best weekly performance since December and its fifth consecutive weekly gain

Samie ModakSundar Sethuraman
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2025 | 10:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Nifty 50 on blade’s edge: Breakout or breakdown?
 
The Nifty 50 index rose 1 per cent last week, closing at 25,003, but trailed emerging market (EM) peers as the MSCI EM Index climbed over 2 per cent. Trading above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) of 24,800, the index has remained in a consolidation range for several weeks. Analysts say a breakout above 25,100 could lift the index to 25,400–25,500, reinforcing its upward trend. A slip below 24,800, however, could sour sentiment, potentially pushing the index to retest 24,500. “The 20-day SMA at 24,800 is a key marker. Holding above
Topics : Nifty50 Street Signs Swiggy capital market
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon