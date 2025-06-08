Tractors carve fresh growth furrows across FY26 auto sector landscape

Tractors have been the best-performing segment in the automotive (auto) space in recent months and are expected to outpace the broader auto sector in 2025–26 (FY26). While volumes in 2024–25 (FY25) slipped slightly year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to 883,000 units, the sector is likely to clock high single-digit growth this financial year. Most other auto segments are projected to end FY26 with marginal gains — or even a decline — compared to FY25.

Among listed stocks, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) has outperformed the Nifty Auto index, while Escorts Kubota and VST Tillers Tractors have struggled to keep pace with their peers. Given