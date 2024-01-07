Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Street signs: Nifty to see sell-on-rise pattern, Jyoti CNC GMP at 23%, more

The grey market premium (GMP) of Jyoti CNC, whose initial public offering (IPO) is opening on Tuesday, is at 23 per cent above its issue price

Nifty 50
Premium

Abhishek KumarSundar Sethuraman
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 07 2024 | 10:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Nifty50 may see sell-on-rise pattern
 
The benchmark Nifty50 is expected to witness selling pressure this week. Analysts said some nervousness is expected amid the announcements of December quarter results, set to begin this week. Moreover, global cues are turning unfavourable against the backdrop of tensions in the Red Sea and strong macroeconomic data in the US blurring the expectations of rate cuts by March. “Last week, the Nifty50 was unable to make new highs. 
 
And ‘sell on the rise’ may continue in largecaps. The broader markets will continue to do well. The support level for the Nifty50 will be at

Also Read

Street Signs: Street buckles up for turbulence, Yatharth GMP at 25% & more

Street Signs: Zomato's share snapback, DOMS soars at 60%, and more

Street Signs: Markets enter bullpen, SBFC Finance GMP at over 60% & more

Street signs: Micro-caps feel pinch of curbs, Netweb GMP above 65% & more

Street Signs: Jolt for unlisted markets, Utkarsh SFB GMP at 60%, and more

Liquor stocks raise a toast to premiumisation trends, margin gains

Bond sales hit record pace as emerging markets see year of risks ahead

Budget 2024: What fintech companies are expecting from FM Sitharaman

FPIs infuse Rs 4,800 cr in equities in first week of Jan on economic boost

M-cap of 6 of 10 most valued firms declines by Rs 57,408 cr; TCS takes hit

Topics : Stock Market Street Signs Indian equity market share market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 07 2024 | 10:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveSBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2024Covid-19 Cases UpdateAditya L-1 Mission LiveTesla Smaller Fast-Charging BatteriesIIT Bombay Salary PackagesDelhi Air QualityBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon