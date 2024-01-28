Street signs: P-notes surge, grey market frenzy, and Zee exposure trim

Securities and Exchange Board of India

Frantic activity was observed by foreign portfolio investors who issued offshore derivative instruments — commonly referred to as participatory notes (P-notes) — on Friday. The block deal data reported by both the National Stock Exchange and BSE showed trades worth nearly Rs 30,000 crore. These trades were reported under large FPIs such as Société Générale, Marshall Wace, and BNP Paribas. Market players mentioned that some of the activity was due to arbitrage trading, while the rest could be attributed to the new, tighter disclosure norms introduced by the market regulator Securities and

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com