Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Street signs: P-notes surge, grey market frenzy, and Zee exposure trim

Shares of BLS E-Services, an e-governance services enabler, are in high demand in the grey market ahead of its Rs 311 crore initial public offering (IPO)

BSE, stock market, Stocks
Premium

Photo: Bloomberg

Samie Modak
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 28 2024 | 9:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

P-notes surge: FPIs navigate overdrive in offshore derivatives

Frantic activity was observed by foreign portfolio investors who issued offshore derivative instruments — commonly referred to as participatory notes (P-notes) — on Friday. The block deal data reported by both the National Stock Exchange and BSE showed trades worth nearly Rs 30,000 crore. These trades were reported under large FPIs such as Société Générale, Marshall Wace, and BNP Paribas. Market players mentioned that some of the activity was due to arbitrage trading, while the rest could be attributed to the new, tighter disclosure norms introduced by the market regulator Securities and

Also Read

'Baseless, factually incorrect': Zee on reports of Sony calling off merger

Tata Tech IPO: How to check allotment status, listing date, GMP & more

Tata Technologies IPO: Details of public offer opening on November 22

Tata Technologies IPO: Check price band, bidding period, and other details

Sony-Zee merger: ZEE promises legal action over termination notice

MSCI's finest hour: PSU quartet ready to conquer the global stage

FPIs take out Rs 24,700 cr from equities on rising bond yields in US

Markets to focus on Budget, US Fed policy in eventful week, say analysts

M-cap of 7 of most-valued firms erode by Rs 1.16 trn; HDFC biggest laggard

Global stock index edges up, dollar falls after US inflation reading

Topics : FPIs Indian markets Zee Group IPOs BLS International Services Securities and Exchange Board of India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 28 2024 | 9:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayRepublic Day 2024Budget 2024 LIVE UpdatesIND vs ENG 1st Test Day 1 LIVERepublic Day 2024 ParadeNova Agritech IPOBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon