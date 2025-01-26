Business Standard

Sunday, January 26, 2025 | 10:06 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / Street Signs: Transparency boost for RPTs, Dr Agarwal GMP at 15%, and more

Street Signs: Transparency boost for RPTs, Dr Agarwal GMP at 15%, and more

Market players believe the move will enhance transparency within India Inc and help curb the misuse of RPTs

digital payments
Premium

The portal, expected to launch within 10 days, will provide recommendations on RPTs and offer detailed information for a fee. (File Image)

Khushboo Tiwari
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 26 2025 | 10:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

RPT smoking gun: Proxy advisory firms unite for full transparency
 
Proxy advisory firms are set to launch a platform to monitor related-party transactions (RPTs) and shareholder dissent in listed companies. The portal, expected to launch within 10 days, will provide recommendations on RPTs and offer detailed information for a fee. Three proxy advisory firms have agreed to jointly roll out the platform, with a fourth potentially joining. This initiative responds to the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi’s) push for investor education and increased scrutiny of RPTs, which have been prone to “egregious” misuse, according to the Sebi chairperson.
Topics : National Stock Exchange Securities and Exchange Board of India Street Signs Proxy advisory firms

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon