Street Signs: Transparency boost for RPTs, Dr Agarwal GMP at 15%, and more

RPT smoking gun: Proxy advisory firms unite for full transparency

Proxy advisory firms are set to launch a platform to monitor related-party transactions (RPTs) and shareholder dissent in listed companies. The portal, expected to launch within 10 days, will provide recommendations on RPTs and offer detailed information for a fee. Three proxy advisory firms have agreed to jointly roll out the platform, with a fourth potentially joining. This initiative responds to the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi’s) push for investor education and increased scrutiny of RPTs, which have been prone to “egregious” misuse, according to the Sebi chairperson.