Street signs: Vix hits snooze, IPO stampede, and Damani's double down

Market calm deepens with Vix below 10, IPOs surge to a monthly record, and Radhakishan Damani raises his stake in Blinkit's parent Eternal, signalling faith in quick commerce

Close to a dozen mainboard initial public offerings are opening for subscription this week, bringing the monthly tally to 19

Samie Modak Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2025 | 10:09 PM IST

Vix hits snooze: When nerves take a timeout
 
The India Volatility Index (India Vix), often called the ‘fear gauge’ and a key measure of market turbulence for investors and traders navigating the Indian equity markets, fell below 10 in the last two trading sessions — a rare occurrence in recent years. Outside of occasional spikes during Budget season or general elections, the Vix has remained muted since 2021. A low reading signals that traders expect near-term market swings to be minimal. This drop lines up with positive global cues, rising foreign inflows, and improved sentiment from goods and services tax
Topics : Market news Street Signs IPOs
