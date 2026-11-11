Strong asset growth, moderate valuations bode well for IIFL Finance stock

Blackstone will hold a 15.7 per cent stake post-conversion. The conversion will happen within 17 months and 15 days of allotment. Anchorage Capital will invest ₹150 crore through two of its schemes. All the conversions will be at ₹602 per share, and Anchorage will hold a 0.47 per cent stake. The entire CCPS investment will be infused as primary capital, with 100 per cent of the CCPS consideration payable at allotment. For the warrants issued to the promoters, 25 per cent of the consideration will be received upfront and the balance upon exercise within 18 months.

The key Tier 1 capital ratio should eventually rise to 26 per cent from 12.4 per cent at the end of Q2FY27. The company says it will push the capital adequacy ratio up from 17 per cent (end-September 2026) to 30 per cent. This should lead to a rating upgrade and ease capital constraints.

However, while it will boost book value by around 5-6 per cent, it will lead to some earnings per share dilution due to the bigger equity base. The induction of a strategic global investor should support business expansion and improve funding costs. However, Fairfax is expected to fund its IDBI Bank acquisition by selling all or part of its 11 per cent stake in IIFL, which would alter the shareholding pattern.

While the board has approved the proposal, the issue is subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals. IIFL has scheduled an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) on December 4, 2026, to seek shareholder approval for the preferential issue, increase in authorised share capital, amendments to the Articles of Association, etc. Apart from Blackstone, the promoters, Nirmal Jain and R Venkataraman, will infuse ₹1,264 crore via warrants (including an issuance to Ardent Impex). The promoter stake will dip marginally to 23.8 per cent from the current 24.8 per cent, with no change in control. Blackstone may nominate two retiring non-executive directors (and directors to other group companies) as long as it holds over a 10 per cent stake.

Access to Blackstone's global network and operational expertise across technology, data and AI should lend muscle to IIFL's capabilities and support scaling. IIFL intends to utilise the capital to accelerate growth in its gold finance business and expand its secured lending franchise. IIFL also intends to strengthen its co-lending partnerships with banks and invest in technology.

In terms of branding, Blackstone, a large global private equity investor, provides institutional endorsement. By maintaining their stake and continuing to control the company, the promoters imply that the strategic direction will remain the same. The company’s cost of finance was expected to improve anyway after the lifting of an RBI ban, but this investment could add to the confidence of lenders. IIFL Home Finance, the housing subsidiary in which IIFL holds an 80 per cent stake, is also seen to be in recovery mode. IIFL also holds a 100 per cent stake in IIFL Samasta Finance, the MFI subsidiary.

The AUM is expected to be around ₹1.4 trillion in FY27, and debt should fall from around ₹90,000 crore to around ₹85,000 crore in FY27 due to the headroom from the capital infusion. Return on assets (RoA) should rise as a result, though return on equity (RoE) may be pulled down due to the equity dilution. The net interest margin (NIM) could grow by 25-45 basis points over FY27-FY29. Credit costs will also decline. Gross non-performing assets (GNPA) are expected to decline from 1.5 per cent of assets in FY26 to around 1.1 per cent by FY29, while net NPA should drop from 0.7 per cent in FY26 to 0.5 per cent in FY29.