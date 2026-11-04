Strong loan growth, improving asset quality positive for SBI's outlook

The Q2FY27 net profit came in at ₹23,040 crore, up 9.1 per cent sequentially and 14.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). The net interest income (NII) grew by 4.6 per cent Q-o-Q and 14.3 per cent Y-o-Y. A sequential improvement in NIM was driven by lower cost of deposits, and better current account-savings account (Casa) balances.

Net profit was boosted by a pre-tax exceptional gain of ₹7,300 crore from a 6.3 per cent stake sale in SBI Funds. Adjusted for this, the profit after tax (PAT) of ₹17,000 crore was below estimates due to mark-to-market (MTM) treasury losses of ₹1,280 crore (versus ₹4,300 crore gain in Q1). SBI also saw increased operating expenditure (up 16 per cent Q-o-Q and 10 per cent Y-o-Y). Two stake sales — in NSE (₹2,400 crore) and ARCIL (₹80 crore) — were credited to reserves, not in the profit and loss statement.

Reported operating profit was ₹26,900 crore in Q2, down 19.7 per cent Q-o-Q and 1.4 per cent Y-o-Y. The core pre-provision operating profit (PPOP) was ₹24,700 crore, down 8.8 per cent sequentially, but up 20.2 per cent Y-o-Y. Deposits grew 12.3 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹63 trillion, with term deposits up by 14.3 per cent Y-o-Y. SBI has mobilised $10.9 billion through FCNR(B) deposits, and says the funds have been deployed to replace higher-cost wholesale deposits.

NIM improved 7 basis points (bps) on a sequential basis. Loan growth — excluding loans against FCNR(B) — was at 1.6 per cent Q-o-Q and 16.2 per cent Y-o-Y, which undershot expectations. The bank maintained FY27 credit or loan growth guidance of 14-15 per cent. Corporate loan growth was low at 1.3 per cent Q-o-Q, even though it was up 16 per cent Y-o-Y. Growth was led by agriculture (up 3.4 per cent Q-o-Q and 23 per cent Y-o-Y), SME (up 2.4 per cent Q-o-Q and 22 per cent Y-o-Y) and overseas loans (up 8 per cent Q-o-Q and 23 per cent Y-o-Y). Retail loan growth (up 3 per cent Q-o-Q and 15 per cent Y-o-Y) was led by gold loans (up 10 per cent Q-o-Q and 89 per cent Y-o-Y), while home loans, Xpress credit (unsecured personal loans) and auto loans were slow.

SBI maintained domestic NIM guidance of at least 3 per cent, depending on lower deposit costs and an expected benefit of the 25 bps external benchmark lending rate (EBLR) reset and a 15 bps marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) increase. The domestic NIM improved Q-o-Q by 11 bps to 3.11 per cent while global NIM improved 8 bps Q-o-Q to 2.94 per cent. SBI enjoyed improved yield and lower cost of deposits — this decline was driven by FCNR(B).

Gross advances grew by 3.2 per cent Q-o-Q and by 17.8 per cent Y-o-Y running above FY27 guidance of 14-15 per cent. Asset quality saw gross annualised slippage ratio declining 17 bps Q-o-Q to 0.4 per cent and the gross and net non performing assets (GNPA/NNPA) reduced by 8 bps and 2 bps Q-o-Q respectively to 1.4 per cent and 0.4 per cent.

Net slippages of ₹2,140 crore is the lowest in many quarters. The provision coverage ratio (PCR) stood at 74.4 per cent (up 22 bps Q-o-Q). SBI management attributes this to disciplined underwriting, tight credit monitoring and improved recovery. Due to a drought in three states, SBI assesses a potential portfolio of ₹10,000 crore relating to crop loans.

The post-tax net one-time impact of expected credit loss (ECL) transition was ₹19,500 crore, or about 3 per cent of net worth. SBI said a 1 per cent return on assets (RoA) guidance already factors in incremental annual run-rate of ECL impact, barring serious deterioration in asset quality.

SBI has excess SLR of ₹3.5-3.7 trillion, which is about 7 per cent of net advances. This minimises the need to compete for deposits. The share of EBLR loans is 32 per cent, MCLR 27 per cent, T-Bill at 17 per cent and fixed-rate at 21 per cent.

SBI expects corporate credit growth to be healthy, with visibility for 16 per cent Y-o-Y growth over the second half of FY27, while letting go of low-yielding deals and refinancing opportunities. Management reiterated FY27 credit growth guidance of 14-15 per cent, with confidence, citing a corporate loan pipeline of ₹7.8 trillion and expected traction across gold loans, home loans and auto loans. Inexpensive valuations for the parent plus value of subsidiaries and associates make the stock look more attractive.