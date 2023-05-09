close

Strong margin outlook key driver for consumer major Marico's gains

There could be a gradual uptick in volume and value growth in the current year

Ram Prasad Sahu Mumbai
Marico
Marico

3 min read Last Updated : May 09 2023 | 10:41 AM IST
The stock of consumer major Marico was up 7 per cent in trade on Monday. The company posted better-than-expected March quarter (Q4FY23) results, which coupled with an improving margin outlook led to the gains. A few brokerages have revised their earnings estimates upwards post the results, both on account of better outlook as well as attractive valuations.
Revenue growth for the owner of the Parachute and Saffola brands came in at 3.7 per cent over the year-ago quarter. Domestic growth was muted at 1.9 per cent with urban markets reporting flat growth while there were some green shoots in the rural segment. Volume growth in the Indian market was at 5 per cent. Overall revenues were driven by international operations which grew 9.9 per cent. Marico’s international business accounted for a quarter of the company’s overall revenues.
Stability in consumer prices on the back of lower volatility in copra (input for hair oil) prices helped
Topics : Stock Market Marico Marico margins

First Published: May 09 2023 | 10:47 AM IST

