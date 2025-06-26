Thursday, June 26, 2025 | 09:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Strong mkt leadership, robust demand should help IndiGo stock gain altitude

Strong mkt leadership, robust demand should help IndiGo stock gain altitude

India is expected to see close to 10 per cent CAGR in passenger volumes over next two-three years and it is among the lowest penetrated markets per capita despite being the third-largest

The passenger load factor was at 85.1 per cent for IndiGo (down 330bp YoY), 80.2 per cent for Air India group (down 670bp YoY), 91.4 per cent for Akasa (up 110bp YoY), and 84 per cent for SpiceJet (down 10pp YoY). (Photo: PTI)

Devangshu Datta Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 8:57 PM IST

India’s civil aviation sector has strong growth trends in the medium to long term, but geopolitics has had a short-term impact on international travel. Many flights were cancelled during the Iran-Israel conflict and there are fears of crude supply disruptions, causing price volatility to a key input. In addition, the crash at Ahmedabad has led to Boeing 787 fleets being grounded, causing further flight disruptions and it has also led to Air India being badly hit due to 787 exposures.
 
India is expected to see close to 10 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in passenger volumes over the
