Strong Q2 bookings, FY27 pipeline boost outlook for Prestige Estates

In addition to residential, the company is well placed in its annuity or office portfolio as well as its retail (mall) business, with healthy occupancies and consumption growth. The stock (Rs 1,469), which has shed about 14 per cent over the last three months, is currently trading at 26 times its FY28 earnings estimates.

During the quarter, Prestige launched 10.1 million square feet of projects across segments, and this includes three residential projects in Bengaluru and Chennai (5.91 million square feet), three commercial projects spanning 2 million square feet across Chennai and Kochi, one mall in Chennai (1.4 million square feet) and two hotel assets with 313 keys (0.8 million square feet), one each in Chennai and Sakleshpur (Karnataka). Overall, H1FY27 launches stand at 30.3 million square feet, of which 23.1 million square feet are residential projects with a GDV of Rs 16,200 crore.

Nomura Research believes that the launch momentum of Prestige Estates will significantly improve in FY27 as the company has launched only Rs 16,000 crore worth of projects compared with its planned launch pipeline of Rs 57,000 crore. Akash Gupta has maintained the FY27 pre-sales estimate of Rs 35,000 crore for the company, and this translates into growth of 17 per cent Y-o-Y. The health of the listed organised players is robust. The brokerage estimates that of the eight players that have provided operational updates so far, Q2FY27 has turned out to be the third-strongest quarter over the past 10 quarters, which in turn highlights the resilience of the sector. The brokerage has a buy rating with a target price of Rs 1,900.

In the commercial (office) segment, gross leasing was 1.7 million square feet in Q2FY27 and 3.2 million square feet in the first half of FY27. Leasing in FY26 stood at 4.5 million square feet. In the retail segment, consumption in malls in Q2FY27 was Rs 720 crore (up 10 per cent Y-o-Y), with 5.2 million footfalls and 99 per cent occupancy levels. While the office segment ended with exit rentals of Rs 840 crore at the end of Q2FY27, the metric for the retail portfolio stood at Rs 280 crore. Occupancy levels for the hospitality (hotels) segment stood at an average of 70 per cent in the first half of FY27. The expansion pipeline for the hospitality segment got a boost recently when CPP Investments infused Rs 3,000 crore for a 27 per cent stake in Prestige Hospitality Ventures. The proceeds from the sale are expected to be utilised for growth capital, debt reduction and operational expenses.