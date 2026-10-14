Strong Q2 bookings, FY27 pipeline boost outlook for Prestige Estates
Prestige Estates' Q2 pre-sales rose 20 per cent to Rs 7,225 crore, while its planned FY27 launch pipeline of Rs 57,000 crore and annuity portfolio support brokerages' outlook.
Ram Prasad Sahu Mumbai
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Real estate major Prestige Estates Projects delivered a better-than-expected pre-sales or bookings performance in the September quarter. Its pre-sales grew by 20 per cent over the year-ago period and 10 per cent sequentially to Rs 7,225 crore, riding on three new projects launched in the quarter. The three projects, with a developable area of 5.91 million square feet, have a gross development value (GDV) of Rs 4,020 crore. Collections also remained strong at Rs 5,294 crore during the quarter, taking the H1FY27 total to Rs 10,096 crore, reflecting healthy customer demand and strong execution across projects.