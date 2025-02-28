Strong volume recovery likely to drive upgrades for Coal India's stock

The introduction of "Singrauli Punarasthapan Charge" of ₹300 per tonne across all mines by Coal India’s (CIL) subsidiary Northern Coalfields (NCL) from May 1 is expected to drive an estimated additional revenue of ₹3,880 crore.

The levy is 2.5 per cent of FY26 revenue and implies up to 8 per cent upgrade to FY26 earnings. It translated to an effective price increase of ₹50 per tonne (3.5 per cent) on overall fuel supply agreement (FSA) coal of 734 million tonnes estimated for FY26.

NCL is the third-largest subsidiary with sales of 138 million tonnes in FY24, contributing 18 per cent