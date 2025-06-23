Monday, June 23, 2025 | 10:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / Sustained high crude oil prices to hurt downstream players

Sustained high crude oil prices to hurt downstream players

The fears centre around the possibility of supply routes being interdicted and hence, supply being disrupted, rather than Iranian oil being taken off the market

Photo: Bloomberg
premium

For the energy sector itself, it is a simple equation. | Photo: Bloomberg

Devangshu Datta New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 10:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Iran-Israel conflict entered a more intense phase with the US carrying out airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities over the weekend. The heightened tensions have led to further spikes in crude prices with Brent crossing the $81 per barrel or bbl mark.
 
The fears centre around the possibility of supply routes being interdicted and hence, supply being disrupted, rather than Iranian oil being taken off the market.
 
Iran’s exports are mainly to China and the quantum of Iranian exports could be compensated for by Saudi Arabia and other OPEC-plus nations. Net-net, even with Iranian supply off the market, there could
Topics : Crude Oil Price Brent crude oil US crude oil crude oil supply crude oil production Israel Iran Conflict US-Iran tensions US Iran tensions Brent crude highest The Smart Investor The Compass
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon