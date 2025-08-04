Monday, August 04, 2025 | 08:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sustaining cigarette volumes, FMCG recovery key monitorables for ITC stock

Sustaining cigarette volumes, FMCG recovery key monitorables for ITC stock

The disappointing FMCG performance could see recovery on better consumption since ITC has historically enjoyed industry-leading growth in several FMCG category drivers

Severe inflationary pressures were seen in inputs such as edible oil, wheat, maida, potato, cocoa, and packaging materials. Price moderation would positively impact margins

Devangshu Datta
Devangshu Datta
Aug 04 2025

Listen to This Article

ITC reported healthy volume performance in the April-June quarter of 2025-26 (Q1FY26), but margins remained under pressure. Consolidated revenue (ex-hotel business) in Q1FY26 grew by 21 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹21,490 crore, led by cigarette and agri businesses. Gross margin contracted 700bp Y-o-Y to 52.4 per cent, due to high food inflation and the rising input costs of leaf, wood. The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) margin contracted 510 basis points (bps) Y-o-Y to 31.7 per cent while Ebitda grew 4 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹6,820 crore. Profit before tax (PBT) and adjusted profit after tax
