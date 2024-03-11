Sensex (    %)
                             
These 2 Tata Group stocks can dip up to 16% in the near term, charts hint

Tata Chemicals had rallied 46 per cent in the last six trading sessions; a 50 per cent retracement of the rally could see the stock dip to Rs 1,217, shows chart

Rex Cano Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 11 2024 | 11:53 AM IST

Shares of Tata Group of companies have been in limelight in recent trading sessions amid buzz of likely Tata Sons IPO. Tata Chemicals in particular has been in the thick of the action.

However, in trades on Monday, select shares  of the Tata Group were seen trading with losses up to 12 per cent on reports that Tata Group may avoid going public next year.

Reports stated that the N Chandrasekaran-led company was exploring options of transferring its debt to a separate entity so that it is excluded from the 'upper layer' list, the conglomerate's much-awaited listing was unlikely.

First Published: Mar 11 2024 | 11:43 AM IST

