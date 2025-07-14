Tata group agri-related stock hits 11-month high ahead of Q1 results

Rallis India share price

Shares of Rallis India hit 11-month high of ₹358.60, rakllying 4 per cent on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade in a weak market ahead of their June quarter (Q1FY26) earnings today. The stock price of Tata group agri related company is quoting at its highest level since October 2024. It had hit a 52-week high of ₹378.40 on October 16, 2024.

At 09:39 AM; Rallis India was trading 2 per cent higher at ₹351.30, as compared to 0.46 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex.

