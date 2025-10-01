Tata Motors stock may face near-term volatility post demerger: Analysts

Tata Motors’ demerger of its commercial vehicle (CV) and passenger vehicle (PV) businesses, effective 1 October, may lead to heightened stock volatility in the near term, analysts said.

On 30 September, Tata Motors’ shares rose 5.54 per cent on the BSE to close at Rs 718.15 apiece.

With the move, two separate listed entities will be created. The CV business will operate under Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles (TMLCV), while the PV business — including the electric vehicle (EV) and Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) divisions — will remain with Tata Motors. The separation is expected to unlock long-term value. “This demerger