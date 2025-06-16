Tata Motors dips 5.5%, trades as top Sensex, Nifty 50 loser; here's why

Tata Motors share price today: Tata Motors shares dipped 5.5 per cent to ₹672.95 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Monday's intraday trade after the company said it trimmed its financial year 2025-206 (FY26) earnings before interest and taxes (Ebit) margin forecast to 5 per cent to 7 per cent for its British luxury carmaker Jaguar Land Rover (JLR). JLR had, previously, pegged its FY26 Ebit margin at 10 per cent. It had posted Ebit margin of 8.5 per cent in FY25.

JLR is a subsidiary of Tata Motors. JLR's performance significantly contributes to Tata Motors' overall revenue.

