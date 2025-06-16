Monday, June 16, 2025 | 10:58 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Tata Motors dips 5.5%, trades as top Sensex, Nifty 50 loser; here's why

Tata Motors dips 5.5%, trades as top Sensex, Nifty 50 loser; here's why

Tata Motors share price fell today after the Tata Group company said JLR expects its FY26 Ebit margins to be in the 5-7 per cent range versus 10 per cent previously estimated

JLR, on Monday, June 16, 2025, said that it expects FY26 Ebit margin in the range of 5 per cent to 7 per cent

Tata Motors share price today: Tata Motors shares dipped 5.5 per cent to ₹672.95 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Monday's intraday trade after the company said it trimmed its financial year 2025-206 (FY26) earnings before interest and taxes (Ebit) margin forecast to 5 per cent to 7 per cent for its British luxury carmaker Jaguar Land Rover (JLR). JLR had, previously, pegged its FY26 Ebit margin at 10 per cent. It had posted Ebit margin of 8.5 per cent in FY25.
 
JLR is a subsidiary of Tata Motors. JLR's performance significantly contributes to Tata Motors' overall revenue.
 
