Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Tata Motors: Positives fully priced in, analysts still upgrading the stock

Company expects to improve EV penetration and expand margins in CV segment

Tata Motors, Tata
Premium

Devangshu Datta
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 12 2024 | 8:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

There is no impediment to normal operations as Tata Motors puts in place the demerger process of its commercial and passenger vehicles businesses. Instead, the demerger would provide greater manoeuvrability for both new entities to operate independently, according to Tata Motors management. While there may not be immediate value unlocking, it will give investors clarity about future growth and the financials across different segments.

Globally, volume recovery in Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) suggests there is likely to be strong growth in revenue, profitability, and free cash flow (FCF). There is also a focus on grabbing market share in the domestic passenger
Topics : Tata Motors Tata Motors JLR stock market trading Auto sector Jaguar Land Rover

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 12 2024 | 8:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGold Price TodayUPSC IES/ISS 2024 RegistrationAP Inter Results 2024 outIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon