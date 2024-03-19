Sensex (    %)
                             
TCS slips 3% after 21 mn shares change hands in block deals on BSE

At 09:15 am; around 20.93 million equity shares representing 0.58 per cent of total equity of TCS changed hands on the BSE, the exchange data showed.

TCS is already working with various government departments (central and state) on proof-of-concepts on the use of IoT and analytics.
Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2024 | 10:06 AM IST

Shares of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) slipped 3 per cent to Rs 4,021.25 on the BSE in Tuesday's intra-day trade after nearly 21 million shares changed hands via block deals.

At 09:15 am; around 20.93 million equity shares representing 0.58 per cent of total equity of TCS changed hands on the BSE, the exchange data shows. Till 09:43 am; around 25.13 million shares were traded on the BSE. The names of the buyers and sellers were not ascertained immediately.

According to media reports, Tata Sons was to divest a 0.65 per cent stake in its flagship TCS in the open

Topics : Buzzing stocks Tata Consultancy Services TCS stock market trading IT stocks ICICI Securities Tata Sons Tata group

First Published: Mar 19 2024 | 10:06 AM IST

