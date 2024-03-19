TCS slips 3% after 21 mn shares change hands in block deals on BSE

Shares of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) slipped 3 per cent to Rs 4,021.25 on the BSE in Tuesday's intra-day trade after nearly 21 million shares changed hands via block deals.

At 09:15 am; around 20.93 million equity shares representing 0.58 per cent of total equity of TCS changed hands on the BSE, the exchange data shows. Till 09:43 am; around 25.13 million shares were traded on the BSE. The names of the buyers and sellers were not ascertained immediately.