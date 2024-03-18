Sensex (    %)
                             
Tata Sons to sell 23.4 mn TCS shares worth Rs 9,362 crore in block deal

This will be the second mega block deal in the domestic markets this month. On March 13, British American Tobacco (BAT) sold a 3.5 per cent stake in ITC to raise Rs 17,485 crore ($2.1 billion)

Samie Modak Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 18 2024 | 6:38 PM IST

Tata Sons plans to divest a 0.65 per cent stake in flagship Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Tuesday in the open market. As per the term sheet, the entity that operates the country’s most valuable conglomerate will offload 23.4 million shares at a floor price of Rs 4,001. At the base price—which is 3.7 per cent lower than TCS’ last close—Tata Sons will be able to raise Rs 9,362 crore ($1.13 billion).

JP Morgan and Citi are the two investment banks handling the share sale.


Shares of TCS fell 1.8 per cent on Monday to close at Rs 4,144, valuing the software exporter at Rs 15 trillion. At present, Tata Sons holds a 72.38 per cent stake in TCS, which is worth Rs 10.9 trillion. In December, Tata Sons had raised nearly Rs 12,300 crore by tendering shares of TCS in its Rs 17,000-crore buyback. The buyback price was set at Rs 4,150 per share. Since 2017, Tata Sons has raised about Rs 54,000 crore by tendering shares in buyback.

Shares of TCS have gained nearly 33 per cent in the past one year, slightly outperforming the Nifty50 index which has risen 30 per cent.

Lately, Tata Sons has been in the news following brokerage reports that the holding company will have to list by September 2025 to comply with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) requirements. Tata Sons, which is registered as a core investment company, is classified as an "upper-layer" non-banking financial company (NBFC) by the central bank.

A report by Spark PWM (formerly Spark Family Office and Investment Advisors) said that Tata Sons, if listed, could command a market value between Rs 7 trillion and Rs 8 trillion.

First Published: Mar 18 2024 | 6:38 PM IST

