TCS, Tata Motors, Titan, IHCL: Track key levels for Tata Group stocks

Shares of Tata Group have been in limelight of late, owing to its first-ever public share sale in almost two decades. The Group's Tata Technologies IPO not only received an overwhelming response, the stock also went on to debut on a stellar note, with the share price soaring as much as 180 per cent on listing day to Rs 1,400 as against the issue price of Rs 500 per share.

Given the keen investors interest at the Tata Technologies counter, and the ongoing share buyback programme of TCS (Tata Consultancy Services), the shares of Group companies are likely to remain in the limelight.

The IT major is in the process of buying back shares worth Rs 17,000 crore at Rs 4,150 apiece.