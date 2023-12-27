The India story 2023: Market rally that was, and sometimes was not

Saad Bhakshi, an aspiring pilot, is addicted to stock market investing. He mostly dabbles in stocks and invests in initial public offerings (IPOs). He was drawn due to crypto trading at one point but no longer fancies it. The 22-year-old has largely refrained from trading in derivatives due to fear of huge losses although he is mesmerised by the wild swings option prices see on a daily basis. “Once I get a better handle on the stocks, I will try my luck in options,” he says.

He speaks of how his parents have “literally broken the bank to fund my