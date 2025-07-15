These 2 stocks trade at 60% discount to IPO price; time to buy? Chart check

These 2 stocks - Suryoday Small Finance Bank and Motisons Jewellers - listed on the BSE and the NSE in the last five years are seen trading at up to 60 per cent discount to their respective issue price of ₹305 and ₹55 per share. Suryoday SFB had come with its IPO in March 2021, while Motisons in December 2023. An analysis of the 280-odd Initial Public Offers (IPOs) in the last five years, since the year 2021, shows that 25 per cent of the IPOs were trading at over 10 per cent discount to the respective issue price.