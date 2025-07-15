Tuesday, July 15, 2025 | 12:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / These 2 stocks trade at 60% discount to IPO price; time to buy? Chart check

These 2 stocks trade at 60% discount to IPO price; time to buy? Chart check

Technical charts suggest that Suryoday Small Finance Bank and Motisons Jewellers share prices can potentially surge up to 48% from present levels; here's why

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE
premium

Suryoday SFB and Motisons can potentially rally up to 48% from here, suggest tech charts. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Rex Cano Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 12:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

These 2 stocks - Suryoday Small Finance Bank and Motisons Jewellers - listed on the BSE and the NSE in the last five years are seen trading at up to 60 per cent discount to their respective issue price of ₹305 and ₹55 per share. Suryoday SFB had come with its IPO in March 2021, while Motisons in December 2023.  An analysis of the 280-odd Initial Public Offers (IPOs) in the last five years, since the year 2021, shows that 25 per cent of the IPOs were trading at over 10 per cent discount to the respective issue price.
Topics : Market technicals Suryoday Small Finance Bank Trading strategies Stocks to buy Markets stock market trading stock markets stock market bets Stock Recommendations Stock ideas Stock tips technical charts stocks technical analysis IPOs
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon