These fertiliser shares can rally up to 23% amid monsoon boom forecast

Shares of fertiliser companies have been in demand so far this June on the back of above normal monsoon forecast in India.

The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted above average monsoon (106 per cent of long-term average) in 2024, indicating likely development of La Niña conditions during the second half of the monsoon season.

In general, La Nina is associated with good rainfall in India, and may set in during the Kharif season, which augurs well for fertilisers companies.

So far in June, seven fertiliser stocks