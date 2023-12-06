This Adani group stock has nearly doubled investor wealth in 8 days

Shares of Adani Total Gas (ATGL) continued their upward movement on the bourses on Wednesday, surging 20 per cent to Rs 1,053.80 on the BSE in the intraday trade, on the back of over three-fold jump in trading volumes. A combined 14.68 million equity shares have changed hands on the NSE and BSE till 10:59 AM.

The stock of Gautam Adani-led group company has soared 50 per cent in the past three trading days following positive news flow, and the landslide victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in three state elections.

A sharp rally has also been witnessed in other Adani group companies in anticipation that India will witness a stable government post the general election in 2024. Additionally, Bloomberg has