This electrical equipment stock has catapulted over 8000% in 4 years

Shares of CG Power and Industrial Solutions jumped 5 per cent on BSE to Rs 501.20 in Wednesday’s intra-day trade on heavy volumes. The stock of the Murugappa Group company is just shy of its record high of Rs 501.75 touched on November 23, 2023.

The stock is trading higher for the fifth straight day and has rallied 10 per cent in this period.

Meanwhile, the joint venture between CG Power, Renesas Electronics Corp and Stars Microelectronics (Thailand) will set up an outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) facility in India.

This facility will be set up in a land