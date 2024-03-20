Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

This electrical equipment stock has catapulted over 8000% in 4 years

The joint venture between CG Power, Renesas Electronics Corp and Stars Microelectronics (Thailand) will set up an outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) facility in India

CG Power
Premium

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 20 2024 | 12:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of CG Power and Industrial Solutions jumped 5 per cent on BSE to Rs 501.20 in Wednesday’s intra-day trade on heavy volumes. The stock of the Murugappa Group company is just shy of its record high of Rs 501.75 touched on November 23, 2023.

The stock is trading higher for the fifth straight day and has rallied 10 per cent in this period.

Meanwhile, the joint venture between CG Power, Renesas Electronics Corp and Stars Microelectronics (Thailand) will set up an outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) facility in India.

This facility will be set up in a land

Also Read

Stocks to Watch today, Feb 7: Nykaa, ONGC, UPL, Britannia, Biocon, Paytm

Amid increased consumption in India, IEX's electricity volume up 21%

Stocks to Watch today, Feb 6:Paytm, BLS E-Services, Adani Power, ZEE, Nykaa

Stocks to Watch today, Feb 8: Banks, Auto, Zomato, Adani Ports, LIC, TCP

Stocks to Watch on Jan 16: HDFC Bank, Jio Fin, RVNL, HFCs, Nalco, Angel One

JPMorgan sees foreign investors flocking to Indian stocks after LS polls

RIL, BPCL: Nifty below 50-DMA; Key levels to watch on stocks below this DMA

Maruti Suzuki hits new high in subdued market; stock zooms 20% in 2 months

Sapphire Foods at new high; soars 18% in 4 days as large funds raise stake

Our small, midcap portfolios haven't participated in the rally: Marcellus

Topics : Stock Market Buzzing stocks CG power CG power and industrial solutions Markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 20 2024 | 12:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEMaruti Suzuki Share PriceHoli 2024ZomatoIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon