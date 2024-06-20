This GMR group stock has surged 51% in 10 days; zoomed 121% since April

Shares of GMR Power and Urban Infra (GPUIL) were locked in the 5-per cent upper circuit for a fourth straight day, at Rs 94.40, on the BSE on Thursday at 09:21 AM.

The intraday high was also the stock's new record high which came after its arm GMR Smart meter electricity distribution private limited (GSEDPL) partnered with Bosch Global Software Technologies (BGSW) as technology partner in implementation of smart meters.

Nearly 4 million shares, together, changed hands on the BSE and BSE, and there were pending buy orders for 2.7 million shares on both the exchanges, data shows.

Meanwhile, in the past 10