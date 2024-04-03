This jewellery stock gained 4% today despite gold price hitting record high

Shares of PC Jeweller advanced 4.2 per cent to Rs 59.79 per share on the BSE in Wednesday's intraday trade after Karur Vysya Bank accepted the debt laden jewellery seller's one-time settlement offer.

"Karur Vysya Bank Limited, vide its e-mail / letter dated April 02, 2024, has conveyed acceptance of 'One Time Settlement' proposal submitted by the company to settle the outstanding dues," PCJ said in an exchange filing.

The terms of approved OTS include cash and equity component payable under settlement, release of securities and mortgaged properties etc.

At 11:11 AM, shares of PC Jeweller were ruling 2.1 per cent highr at