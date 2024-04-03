Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

This jewellery stock gained 4% today despite gold price hitting record high

Shares of PC Jeweller advanced 4.2 per cent to Rs 59.79 per share on the BSE in Wednesday's intraday trade after Karur Vysya Bank accepted the debt laden jewellery seller's one-time settlement offer

Photo: Kamlesh Pedneka
Premium

Photo: Kamlesh Pedneka

Nikita Vashisht New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2024 | 11:40 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of PC Jeweller advanced 4.2 per cent to Rs 59.79 per share on the BSE in Wednesday's intraday trade after Karur Vysya Bank accepted the debt laden jewellery seller's one-time settlement offer. 

"Karur Vysya Bank Limited, vide its e-mail / letter dated April 02, 2024, has conveyed acceptance of 'One Time Settlement' proposal submitted by the company to settle the outstanding dues," PCJ said in an exchange filing. 

The terms of approved OTS include cash and equity component payable under settlement, release of securities and mortgaged properties etc. 

At 11:11 AM, shares of PC Jeweller were ruling 2.1 per cent highr at

Also Read

Karur Vysya Bank Q3 results: Net profit rises 43% to Rs 412 crore

Stocks to Watch today, Jan 1: Auto, Karur Vysya, PNB, Lodha, United Spirits

Gold price climbs Rs 220 to Rs 63,270, silver rises Rs 300 to Rs 76,500

Gold price dips Rs 10 to Rs 62,940, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 74,800

Gold price dips Rs 110, silver falls Rs 700, trading at Rs 75,000 per kg

Cochin Shipyard, Mazagon Dock, Garden Reach Shipbuilders rally up to 10%

Anupam Rasayan sprints 7% on signing $90-mn LoI with Japanese MNC

SRM Contractors freezes at 5% upper circuit; rises 12% against issue price

Small cap companies set to erase losses sparked by froth warnings

Adani Power hits record high; rallies 18% in 4 days on healthy outlook

Topics : Buzzing stocks PC Jeweller Markets Gold Prices

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 03 2024 | 11:40 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayArvind KejriwalLok Sabha Election LiveBharti Hexacom IPOIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon