Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

This jewellery stock has zoomed over 300% in last 10 months on firm outlook

In the past 10 months, the market value of Kalyan Jewellers has jumped over four-fold or 305 per cent from a level of Rs 105.65 amid strong financial performance

jewellery
Premium

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2024 | 12:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Kalyan Jewellers India (KJIL) rose 3 per cent on BSE to hit a new high of Rs 427.85 in Thursday’s intra-day trade on expectation of healthy earnings growth ahead. The stock surpassed its previous high of Rs 419 touched on March 2.

In the past 10 months, the market value of KJIL has jumped over four-fold or 305 per cent from a level of Rs 105.65 amid strong financial performance. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex rallied 17.4 per cent during the same period.

KJIL’s consolidated revenue continued to witness strong year-on-year (YoY) growth of 26 per cent,

Also Read

Last date to apply for new Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) tranche today: Details

Gold price climbs Rs 220 to Rs 63,270, silver rises Rs 300 to Rs 76,500

Gold price dips Rs 10 to Rs 62,940, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 74,800

Gold price dips Rs 110, silver falls Rs 700, trading at Rs 75,000 per kg

Gold price declines Rs 10 to Rs 62,180, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 73,900

VIP Industries surges 13% after management unveils plans for FY25

Bajaj Finance surges 13% in 2 weeks; Here's what is fueling the rally

Shares of chemicals firm PCBL shoot up 5% on warrant issue worth Rs 488 cr

IDFC First Bank slips 3% after over 2% equity change hands in block deals

FTSE Russell defers India's inclusion in govt bond index due to taxation

Topics : Stock Market Kalyan Jewellers Markets Buzzing stocks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 28 2024 | 12:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayNirmala SitharamanLok Sabha Election LiveRR vs DC Playing 11IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon