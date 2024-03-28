This jewellery stock has zoomed over 300% in last 10 months on firm outlook

Shares of Kalyan Jewellers India (KJIL) rose 3 per cent on BSE to hit a new high of Rs 427.85 in Thursday’s intra-day trade on expectation of healthy earnings growth ahead. The stock surpassed its previous high of Rs 419 touched on March 2.

In the past 10 months, the market value of KJIL has jumped over four-fold or 305 per cent from a level of Rs 105.65 amid strong financial performance. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex rallied 17.4 per cent during the same period.

KJIL’s consolidated revenue continued to witness strong year-on-year (YoY) growth of 26 per cent,