This railway related stock has zoomed 91% from June 5 low

Shares of Titagarh Rail Systems (TRSL) hit a new high of Rs 1,896.50, surging 7 per cent on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade, thus extending its past one week rally owing to healthy business outlook. The stock of rolling stock manufacturer was trading higher for the sixth straight day, soaring 28 per cent during this period. It has zoomed 91 per cent from a low of Rs 993.55 hit on the BSE on June 05.

TRSL is the largest private sector manufacturer of Wagons and established player in railway coaches (EMUs, MEMUs). The company’s product range