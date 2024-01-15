Sensex (    %)
                        
This railways related stock surpasses Tata Steel, Jio Fin, VBL in m-cap

With market cap of Rs 1.74 trillion, IRFC now stands at 41st position in overall market cap ranking on Monday, the BSE data shows.

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 15 2024 | 12:16 PM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) today surpassed steel major Tata Steel, Reliance group company Jio Financial Services and Varun Beverages (VBL) in market capitalisation (market cap) ranking as stock of the state-owned financial institution rallied 19 per cent on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade.

In past two trading days, the market price of IRFC has zoomed 26 per cent amid heavy volumes. As many as 331.98 million equity shares representing 2.5 per cent of total equity of IRFC changed hands on the NSE and BSE till 11:42 AM. In the past six months the stock of the state-owned financial

First Published: Jan 15 2024 | 12:12 PM IST

