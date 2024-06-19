This semiconductor stock has nearly doubled thus far in the month of June

Shares of MosChip Technologies hit a new high of Rs 251.80, surging nearly 13 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday's intraday trade amid heavy volumes, on healthy business outlook. Thus far in the month of June, the stock of the semiconductor and system design services company has nearly doubled, zooming 97 per cent from a level of Rs 128.10 on May 31, 2024.

At 10:19 AM, MosChip Technologies was trading 7 per cent higher at Rs 239 as compared to 0.05 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex index. As many as 4.62 million shares, representing 2.5 per cent of