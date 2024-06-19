Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

This semiconductor stock has nearly doubled thus far in the month of June

MosChip Technologies share price has rallied 44% in 4 days after the MeitY approved its application under Semiconductor DLI scheme

Sensex, Nifty, stock brokers
Premium

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2024 | 11:23 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of MosChip Technologies hit a new high of Rs 251.80, surging nearly 13 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday's intraday trade amid heavy volumes, on healthy business outlook. Thus far in the month of June, the stock of the semiconductor and system design services company has nearly doubled, zooming 97 per cent from a level of Rs 128.10 on May 31, 2024.

At 10:19 AM, MosChip Technologies was trading 7 per cent higher at Rs 239 as compared to 0.05 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex index. As many as 4.62 million shares, representing 2.5 per cent of
Topics : Buzzing stocks stock market trading Market trends Markets semiconductor industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 19 2024 | 11:23 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop 10 biggest IPOs in Indian historyWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVEStock Market GuideGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon